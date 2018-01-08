search on deccanchronicle.com
SA vs Ind 1st Test, Day 4: Vernon Philander stars as Proteas beat India by 72 runs

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 8, 2018, 1:37 pm IST
Updated Jan 8, 2018, 8:43 pm IST
Score after 42.4 overs, IND 135: Bhuvneshwar 13; Morne Morkel (2/39), Vernon Philander (6/42).
Vernon Philander celebrates the dismissal of Murali Vijay. (Photo: BCCI)
 Vernon Philander celebrates the dismissal of Murali Vijay. (Photo: BCCI)

Cape Town: South Africa defeated India by 72 runs on Day four of the first Test here on Monday, as they took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Vernon Philander was the star with the ball, having finished with a spell of 6-42 in the second innings, finishing the match with nine wickets overall.

 

India struggled in the run chase, after having lost openers Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay early. Captain Virat Kohli, who scored five runs in the first innings, managed to score just 28 runs this time round.

Ravichandran Ashwin (37 runs) was the star with the bat this time, but even a 49-run stand with Bhuvneshwar Kumar could not help India cross the finish line.

Morne Morkel and Kagiso Rabada took two wickets each, apart from Philander’s six-wicket haul.

South Africa were earlier bundled out for 130 in their second innings, giving India a 208-run target. However, despite a cautious start by the openers, the visitors failed to reach the target.

The second Test match will be played at Centurion, starting on Saturday.  

India 119-7 from 37 overs

Ravichandran Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have taken India past the century-run mark. Will they lead the visitors to a hard-fought win?

Tea break report

India’s run chase of 208 began on a struggling note as they headed for tea break at 82-7.

Earlier, openers Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay had been dismissed in quick succession, falling to Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander respectively.

Cheteshwar Pujara, too, could not produce much runs, having been dismissed for four runs by Morkel once again.

It was a 32-run partnership between captain Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma which gave the visitors some hope. However, India’s major blow continued when Virat was dismissed for 28.

Things turned from bad to worse when Rohit, batting on 10, was clean bowled by Philander, who took his sixth wicket in the match.

Hardik Pandya, who scored 93 in the first innings, had a forgettable outing second time round after he was dismissed for just one run.

It was just before tea when Wriddhiman Saha, too, departed for eight runs.

India 82-7 after 29 overs

WICKET! Saha gets out on the last ball before tea. Fullish delivery and nips back into the batsman who tries playing across the stumps. Umpire raises his finger and Saha counters it by opting for a review. Replays show ball just brushing the leg stump. Is the match out of India's hand now?

India 77-6 after 25 overs

WICKET! Rabada gets his first wicket of the evening after getting rid of Hardik Pandya for the second time. Full and outside off, the batsman defends it and gives a sharp catch to de Villiers at gully. Hardik is clearly unhappy and dejected faces in the dressing room.

India 77-5 after 24 overs:

WICKET! Philander on a roll and it's Rohit who makes his way back now. Two set batsmen gone. Sigh of relief for Maharaj after dropping Rohit a couple of overs back. The bowler bowls a good length delivery outside off and Rohit gets a big gap between bat and body. Chops the ball onto his middle stump. Hardik Pandya walks in at number 6. Can he live up to the task once again? 

India 76-4 after 23 overs

WICKET! Vernon Philander strikes once again and gets rid of the India skipper. Kohli shuffles across the stumps after Philander bowls it full and straight. The ball nips back in and hits him on the knee roll. The bowler doesn't even look back at the umpire in the run up to his celebration. Kohli opts for a review and the ball is seen hitting the leg stump. Big blow for India.

India 39-3 after 13 overs

WICKET! It's the big fish and Morne Morkel gets his 2nd wicket. Length delivery bowled close to off stump, almost unplayable and Pujara nicks one straight to de Kock off the shoulder of the bat. India under serious threat!

India 30-2 from 8.5 overs

WICKET! In exactly an over's time, Vernon Philander has removed the second opener, Murali Vijay, courtesy a catch by AB de Villiers.

India 30-1 from 7.5 overs

WICKET! Morne Morkel has removed Shikhar Dhawan for 16, thanks to a good catch by substitute Chris Morris. India lose their first wicket.

India 28-0 from 7 overs

Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan have started the run chase on a cautious note, with the Decision Review System (DRS) having saved the former on a couple of occassions.

South Africa 2nd innings

After Day three of the first Test was wiped out due to rain, India bundled out South Africa for a paltry 130 in the third innings at Cape Town on Monday. With that, the visitors were set a target of 208 to chase in the fourth innings.

With Day three ending with a 77-run lead to the Proteas, the Indian pace attack ran riot to turn the match on it’s head after Hardik Pandya’s blitzkrieg with ball and bat. First to depart was Hashim Amla, followed by night watchman Kagiso Rabada – both who fell victim to Mohammed Shami.

Jasprit Bumrah then joined the party by dismissing the dangerous duo of Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock to pile pressure on the hosts. However, AB de Villiers was the lone survivor in the middle of the crease despite losing partners at other end.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who starred for India in the first innings then rattled the lower order with dismissals of Keshav Maharaj and Morne Morkel to make it nine wickets. Bumrah wrapped up the innings by dismissing de Villiers, who was caught on the deep-midwicket boundary line.

South Africa 130 -9 from 40.2 overs

WICKET! Morne Morkel has departed in no time, as Bhuvneshwar Kumar has struck once again. Saha, the wicketkeeper takes a good catch once again.

South Africa 122-8 from 38.4 overs

WICKET! Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismisses Keshav Maharaj, as he is caught behind by Wriddhiman Saha. 

South Africa 95-7 from 33.4 overs

WICKET! South Africa have lost yet another wicket, as Vernon Philander departs for a duck. Philander reviewed for an LBW, but did not go in his favour.

South Africa 92-6 from 30.4 overs:

WICKET! Out on a review! Bumrah has struck and Dhawan can breathe easy after that missed run-out earlier. Quinton de Kock edges it and Saha holds onto an easy catch. The on-field umpire rules in de Kock's favour but that decision is overturned following a review. Inside edge and gone. South Africa 6 down.

South Africa 82-5 from 28.5 overs:

WICKET! Ripper, an absolute ripper! Jasprit Bumrah dismisses Faf du Plessis with a peach. The ball takes off from the good length and Faf had no clue what to do with it. Saha takes an easy catch. India are on a roll this morning.

South Africa 73-4 from 25.5 overs

WICKET! South Africa have just lost their nightwatchman as Mohammed Shami dismisses Kagiso Rabada, thanks to a fantastic catch by Kohli at second slip.

South Africa 66-3 from 21.3 overs

WICKET! First breakthrough for India on Day 4! Mohammed Shami gets the crucial wicket of Hashim Amla, thanks to a superb catch by Rohit Sharma in the slips. A wicket maiden for the India pacer.

Preview

Both India and South Africa will hope that the rain Gods stay away on Monday ahead of Day 4 of the first Test here at Newlands.

After pulsating action of Test cricket for two days, the third day was washed out on Sunday without a ball being bowled.

The match has been evenly poised so far. After Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s four-wicket spell helped Inda bowl out the Proteas in the first innings, it was Hardik Pandya’s knock of 93 which helped India post 209.

In reply, South Africa have so far posted a total of 65-2, maintaining a 142-run lead.

The huge blow for the hosts has been that of Dale Steyn, who has been ruled out of the rest of the series with an injury.

Tags: south africa vs india, cape town test, live cricket score, virat kohli
Location: South Africa, Western Cape, Cape Town


