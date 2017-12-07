search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, Cricket

MS Dhoni to captain Chennai Super Kings on IPL comeback

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 7, 2017, 11:56 am IST
Updated Dec 7, 2017, 12:00 pm IST
The IPL Governing Council meet has paved the way for CSK to retain their hero.
(Photo: PTI)
 (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In an all-important Indian Premier League Governing Council meeting, on Wednesday announced that franchisees could retain a maximum number of five players from their previous squad.

The news came as a major boost for two particular teams, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), who are making a comeback after two years of suspension over spot-fixing. This meant that the two suspended teams could purchase players who they lost to interim IPL teams such as Gujarat Lions and Pune Supergiant during the ban.

 

With few teams opposing the retention policy for the CSK and RR, MS Dhoni’s comeback to the two-time IPL champs was lingering in doubt. But the GC meet has paved the way for CSK to retain their hero. The veteran wicket-keeper batsman could also be handed the captaincy, given his successful stint with the club.

“We are very happy about it. But we haven't applied our mind to it right now but we are extremely happy about it. (On MS Dhoni coming back to CSK as captain) It is a very obvious choice but we have not applied our mind beyond that," George John, Director of CSK was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda.

"An IPL Franchise is eligible to secure up to 5 players by virtue of a combination of Player Retention (Pre Player Auction) and Right to Match (RTM) (During the Player Auction)," BCCI Acting Secretary Amitabh Choudhary said in a statement after the meeting.

"The player pool available for CSK and RR for retention/RTM will be the players' who played for them respectively in IPL 2015 and who were part of RPS and Gujarat Lions squads in IPL 2017," he added.

RTM refers to a franchise's right to match the highest bidder for a player. CSK and Rajasthan Royals were suspended owing to the 2013 spot-fixing scandal, which shook the league to its core and allegedly involved not just players but also some to officials of the two franchises.

The IPL Governing Council also hiked the salary budget of the franchises from Rs 66 crore to Rs 80 crore for the next year's auction, tentatively set for February. "The minimum spend will be 75 per cent of the salary cap for each season," the BCCI stated.

Tags: ms dhoni, chennai super kings (csk), indian premier league (ipl)
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Decks cleared for Dhoni’s CSK reunion
Here's what Basil Thampi said on MS Dhoni, Glenn McGrath post Team India T20 call-up
Watch: CSK, India teammate Suresh Raina spills the beans on how MS Dhoni gets angry
Bye-bye Suresh Raina? CSK may retain MS Dhoni, R Ashwin, Faf du Plessis for IPL 2018


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sunil Gavaskar targets Team India's Cheteshwar Pujara, R Ashwin over fielding

"He looks like a car that runs with a handbrake on," said Sunil Gavaskar, who was commentating, on Cheteshwar Pujara's effort. (Photo: AP / PTI)
 

It is perfect time for rest, says Team India skipper Virat Kohli

"The workload has been massive, I have been playing non-stop for the last 48 months, I need rest," said Virat Kohli after the third and final Test against Sri Lanka. (Photo: AP)
 

Ind vs SL: Cheteshwar Pujara addresses India’s slip fielding woes post New Delhi Test

Cheteshwar Pujara said that discussions are on regarding who all would be fielding at the slip cordon in South Africa. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Honor View 10 hands-on and first impressions: Worthy contender to OnePlus 5T

The View 10 is powered by Huawei’s latest Kirin 970 chipset along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.
 

Special child-friendly court to come up in Hyderabad

The court will be set up as per the guidelines provided in the POCSO Act. (Photo: Representational)
 

Kaalakaandi trailer: Behold, this generation's Delhi Belly has arrived!

Screengrabs from the trailer.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Sunil Gavaskar targets Team India's Cheteshwar Pujara, R Ashwin over fielding

With Ashes hopes sinking, Ben Stokes picked in England’s ODI squad vs Australia

Ben Stokes is currently banned from international cricket while British authorities probe his alleged involvement in a late-night fight outside a Bristol nightclub, and it remained in doubt whether he would play. (Photo: AFP)

Dinesh Chandimal pleased with Kotla show

Dinesh Chandimal

Decks cleared for Dhoni’s CSK reunion

MS Dhoni

It is perfect time for rest, says Team India skipper Virat Kohli
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham