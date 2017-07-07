Sports, Cricket

Virat Kohli scores 18th run chase ODI ton, breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 7, 2017, 1:48 pm IST
Updated Jul 7, 2017, 1:48 pm IST
While Sachin Tendulkar took as many as 232 ODI innings to score 17 tons while chasing, Virat Kohli took just 102 innings.
Virat Kohli scored his 28th ODI ton against West Indies, on Thursday. (Photot: AP)
Kingston: Although former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is often hailed as a great finisher, current India captain Virat Kohli has the stats on his side to lay stake to that claim, as he surpassed legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s record of scoring the most number of centuries in ODI cricket, batting second.

Sachin Tendulkar had earlier held the record of scoring most centuries while chasing, with 17 tons under his belt. Virat Kohli came back strongly after two poor innings with an unbeaten 111 against West Indies in the fifth ODI, which in turn became his 18th century while batting second. This ton helped India win the match, as well as the series 3-1.

Interestingly, Sachin took as many as 232 ODI innings to score 17 tons while chasing, while Virat Kohli took just 102 innings.

With this century, the India skipper, who scored his 28th overall is also the batsman with the third highest number of centuries in ODI cricket, behind Tendulkar (49) and Ricky Ponting (30).

Kohli is followed by great cricketers like Hashim Amla (25), Kumar Sangakkara (24), on this list.

Tags: virat kohli, sachin tendulkar, team india, west indies vs india

 




Virat Kohli together with Dinesh Karthik (50 not off 52 balls) stitched unbeaten 122 runs partnership to take the team home. (Photo:AP)

India's captain Virat Kohli leads his team off the field after beating West Indies for 8 wickets during their fifth ODI at the Sabina Park cricket ground in Kingston, Jamaica, Thursday, July 6, 2017. India won the series 3-1. (Photo: AP)

