Committee of Administrators (COA) bars BCCI office bearers from decision-making

Published Apr 7, 2017, 10:54 am IST
Issuing a fresh directive, the COA BCCI said the board's office bearer would function 'subject to the supervision and control' of them.
The COA also quashed the office bearers' decision to not follow its directives after they were told that they could not take any independent decisions. (Photo: PTI)
Mumbai: The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) has reminded the office bearers of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that the ultimate control and power of the board's administration and management will still rest with them.

Issuing a fresh directive on Thursday, the COA BCCI said the board's office bearer would function "subject to the supervision and control" of them.

The COA also quashed the office bearers' decision to not follow its directives after they were told that they could not take any independent decisions.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the three board officials namely vice president CK Khanna, joint secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and treasurer Anirudh Chaudhary had repeatedly met the COA BCCI in order to discuss the extent of their powers.

The trio had insisted that they are governed by the BCCI constitution, which allows them total control of the country's cricket board.

Meanwhile, the office bearers, in their Special General body Meeting (SGM) of the board on April 9 in New Delhi, also discussed the fallout of the various apex court orders concerning the implementation of the Lodha Committee reforms.

However, the COA has today issued a three-page instruction for the three existing BCCI office bearers, which it said "supersedes" all its previous notices.

"The existing office bearers and the CEO shall be bound to act in accordance with the directions of the Committee of Administrators and shall aid, assist and cooperate with the Committee of Administrators," the COA said.

The COA has also asked the office bearers as well as the various BCCI committees to inform the board's chief executive officer Rahul Johri of any decisions they take and any meetings they arrange. Subsequently, Johri will convey the information to the COA.

"All communications between the office bearers and any employees/retainers/consultants of the BCCI shall be copied to the CEO. The CEO shall keep the Committee of Administrators fully apprised of the actions being taken by the existing office bearers and may, for that purpose, call for any information/documents from any person that he considers necessary," the COA concluded.

