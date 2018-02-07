search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Shikhar Dhawan lost opening partner Rohit Sharma early. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| South Africa vs India, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma departs early as Rabada strikes
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| South Africa vs India, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma departs early as Rabada strikes

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 7, 2018, 3:43 pm IST
Updated Feb 7, 2018, 4:48 pm IST
Score, India 18-1 from 4 overs, Virat Kohli 5*, Shikhar Dhawan 13*; Kagiso Rabada (1/4), Lungi Ngidi (0/14).
Shikhar Dhawan lost opening partner Rohit Sharma early. (Photo: BCCI)
 Shikhar Dhawan lost opening partner Rohit Sharma early. (Photo: BCCI)

Cape Town: Kagiso Rabada struck early as he removed Rohit Sharma for a duck.

India 0-1 from 1 over

 

WICKET! Kagiso Rabada begins with a wicket maiden as he removes Rohit Sharma.

Toss

Aiden Markram has won the toss and South Africa have elected to bowl in the third ODI against India at Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday.

While India have retained the same playing XI which powered them to victory in the first two ODIs in Durban and Centurion respectively, South Africa have made a couple of changes to their team.

Quinton de Kock, who got injured in the second ODI before being ruled out of the remainder of the ODI series and three Twenty20s, is replaced by debutant Heinrich Klaasen. Morne Morkel too is not a part of the team and Lungi Ngidi will make his ODI debut.

Andile Phehlukwayo has come in place of Tabraiz Shamsi.

South Africa playing XI: Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram (captain), Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Jean-Paul Duminy, David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Lungisani Ngidi, Imran Tahir.

Here is how Virat Kohli's men will lineup.

Preview

After crushing South Africa by nine wickets in the second ODI at SuperSport Park in Centurion, Virat Kohli’s Team India will look to take an unprecedented 3-0 lead when they face a depleted South African team in the third ODI at Newlands here on Wednesday.

The visitors dismantled the Proteas in the first two matches played in Durban and Centurion and would look to continue their form in the third ODI.

The Aiden Markram-led side has been hit by injuries since the start of the ODI series, and the list just increased with important players sitting out due to injury.

AB de Villiers was the first one to be ruled out of the first three ODIs, who was followed by South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis to be sidelined after injuring his finger in the first ODI. The latest player to join the list was wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock, who suffered a wrist injury in the second ODI.

Team India is already oozing with confidence after winning the first two matches. Wrist-spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have performed exceptionally well on the South African pitches causing maximum damage in both the matches. The young spinners have shared 13 wickets in the first two games helping India to comfortable victories.

South Africa, who so far struggled to contain the Indian spinners, asked for five wrist spinners during the practice session ahead of third ODI, to help them counter the wrist-spin threat.

While South Africa will look to win the match and stay alive in the series, India on the other hand will look to continue their winning momentum.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Lungisani Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Khayelihle Zondo, Farhaan Behardien, Heinrich Klaasen (wk).

Where to watch the match live?

Live telecast: The match can be seen live on Sony Ten 1 (English commentary) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi commentary).

Live streaming: It can also be streamed live on Sony LIV, the digital platform on the internet.

What time will the match start?

The match is scheduled to start at 16.30 pm IST

Tags: south africa vs india, cape town odi, live cricket score, team india


Related Stories

South Africa vs India: Aiden Markram and co trains with 5 spinners ahead of 3rd ODI
South Africa vs India: Pacer Kagiso Rabada believes all is not lost ahead of 3rd ODI
South Africa vs India 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli and co look to extend lead against hosts
Here’s the weather forecast for 3rd South Africa vs India ODI in Cape Town


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aspirin could cure erectile dysfunction, says study

The study was conducted by the Istanbul Medipol Univesity and is the first to assess how therapy to thin platelets in the blood could impact erectile dysfunction. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to appear on Koffee With Karan?

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma could soon be seen together on Koffee with Karan, a chat show hosted by Karan Johar (Photo: PTI)
 

LIVE| South Africa vs India, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma departs early as Rabada strikes

Shikhar Dhawan lost opening partner Rohit Sharma early. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Japan's Princess Mako postpones wedding, cites 'immaturity'

Japan's Princess Mako and fiance Kei Komuro. (Photo: AP)
 

Thai monk spotted stealing women's innerwear in cctv footage

Police are looking for the monk in the footage (Photo: YouTube)
 

Apple HomePod review, mixed verdicts: Superb audio, locked features

Apple’s sound engineers have also added that extra special feature that makes the speaker measure the position of the subwoofer and reflects beams accordingly to make sure that the audio quality is perfect each time — even when the music is playing.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur's new challenge for India's record machine Virat Kohli

The India talisman has now scored a century against all the nine nations he has faced so far in his career.(Photo: AFP)

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to appear on Koffee With Karan?

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma could soon be seen together on Koffee with Karan, a chat show hosted by Karan Johar (Photo: PTI)

Kumar Sangakkara bats for minimum Test pay to stop Twenty20 exodus

Kumar Sangakkara, the fifth-highest run scorer in the history of Test cricket, retired from the first-class game last year but has continued playing for domestic T20 franchises around the world, including in this week's Hong Kong T20 Blitz. (Photo: AFP)

Sachin Tendulkar urges BCCI to recognise India's blind cricket body

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar has called on the BCCI to recognise the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) and bring its players under the Board's pension scheme. (Photo: AFP)

With no Gautam Gambhir, Robin Uthappa open to captain Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL

With the absence of Gautam Gambhir (left) in the side, the captaincy spot remains vacant and Robin Uthappa (right) is willing to take up the mantle of captaincy. (Photo: BCCI / IPL)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham