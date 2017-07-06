Virat Kohli and co to get new head coach ahead of India’s tour of Sri Lanka: BCCI

India are set to play three Tests, five ODIs, and one T20I in Sri Lanka. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to announce the new head coach of the Indian cricket team ahead of Virat Kohli and co’s tour of Sri Lanka, later this month.

India have been without a full-time head coach ever since Anil Kumble stepped down from the post after the end of the ICC Champions Trophy, last month.

While Virat Kohli and co are currently touring the West Indies for a five-match ODI and one game T20 I series, Kumble’s deputy Sanjay Bangar has been at the helm of affairs in the coaching staff.

Meanwhile, the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), consisting of former India greats like Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman has been going through the applications for the vacant post.

Ganguly had announced that Sunday, July 9 is the last date for sending in the applications, as the CAC will start their interview process the day after.

Now, Rajeev Shukla, who is heading a special committee to review the difficulties faced by the BCCI in implementing the Lodha Committee recommendations, confirmed that the new coach will be announced ahead of the Sri Lanka tour, which begins later this month.

“We will announce the name of the coach before Team India's tour to Sri Lanka,” Shukla said to ANI.

India are set to play three Tests, five ODIs, and one T20I in Sri Lanka next month.