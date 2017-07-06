 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli has failed to produce in the last two matches, with scores 3 and 11 not looking good for the visitors.(Photo: AP) Live Cricket Score, WI vs Ind, 5th ODI: WI win toss and bat, both teams unchanged
 
Live Cricket Score, WI vs Ind, 5th ODI: WI win toss and bat, both teams unchanged

Published Jul 6, 2017, 6:39 pm IST
Updated Jul 6, 2017, 7:02 pm IST
West Indies last won a bilateral series against India at home way back in 2006, when they won the series 4-1.
Jamaica: It will be all to play for when Virat Kohli’s Team India take on Jason Holder’s West Indies in the fifth and final One-Day International here on Thursday.

After winning the last match by 11 runs, in a low-scoring encounter, West Indies will come into this match with a confidence of levelling the series 2-2. The Windies bowlers came back strongly in the last match after being restricted to 189/9 in 50 overs by Virat Kohli and co.

West Indies last won a bilateral series against India at home way back in 2006, when the Caribbean team almost dominated the Men in Blue after they won the series 4-1.

Virat Kohli has failed to produce in the last two matches, with scores 3 and 11 not looking good for the visitors. In the first two matches of the series, he had scores of 32 not out and 87.

Ajinkya Rahane, however, has been the success story for Team India’s batting. Altogether, with 297 runs, Rahane is the leading run scorer in the series comprising of three half-centuries and one century (103).

Rahane, who has also surpassed Rohit Sharma's 2011 record of most runs by an Indian batsman on Carribean soil, will look to produce another fine show in the fifth ODI.

West Indies, meanwhile will hope to keep their ICC World Cup qualification hopes alive with a series-levelling win. In August, West Indies will travel to England for a complete tour, which will potentially be their last chance to directly qualify for the ICC World Cup 2019 as the September 30 deadline nears. 

