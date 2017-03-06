Sports, Cricket

Anurag Thakur apologises to SC on contempt charges, granted relief

ANI
Published Mar 6, 2017, 5:22 pm IST
Updated Mar 6, 2017, 5:26 pm IST
The top court also asked DDCA to give an undertaking to CoA stating that it would implement the Lodha Committee reforms.
The Supreme Court has fixed April 17 as the next date of hearing in the matter. (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday granted relief to ex- Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Anurag Thakur and exempted his personal appearance in the court till the next date of hearing in contempt proceedings case.

Thakur on Monday tendered an unconditional apology to the apex court in connection with his initiation of contempt proceedings case.

The Supreme Court has fixed April 17 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

The top court also asked the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) to give an undertaking to the new cricket body, Committee of Administrators (CoA), stating that it would follow and implement the Lodha Committee recommendations.

The apex court had on January 2 had issued notice to Thakur seeking an explanation why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him.

The court had sought a reply from Thakur regarding perjury charges levelled against him by the amicus curiae Gopal Subramanian.

The apex court had on January 2 removed Thakur and Ajay Shirke from their respective posts of BCCI president and board secretary for their failure to bring transparency and accountability to the Indian cricket board and their non-compliance of the court's July 18, 2016 order.

On December 15, the top court had observed that Thakur prima facie appears to have committed matter of perjury in relation to demanding an intervention via a letter from the International Cricket Council (ICC) in order to sidestep the implementation of the Lodha Committee recommendations.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Dipak Misra and comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and AM Khanwilkar, while hearing the arguments from the amicus curiae and BCCI counsel Kapil Sibbal, said that it would be only after the DDCA submits the undertaking that funds for its day to day functioning would be released.

On January 30, the apex court had appointed a new four-member BCCI panel of administrators led by Vinod Rai, along with noted historian Ramachandra Guha, managing director of IDFC Limited Vikram Limaye and former captain of the women's cricket team Diana Edulji as other administrators.

They will function as the new interim bosses of the BCCI and run the day-to-day administration of the BCCI till the Justice (retd.) RM Lodha-led recommendations are fully implemented and elections are held.

anurag thakur, bcci, supreme court

