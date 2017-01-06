Virat Kohli named India's ODI, T20 skipper, Yuvraj Singh makes comeback

India will take on England in the first ODI in Pune on January 15. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Indian selectors met here on Friday to pick the Indian squad for the three ODIs and three T20s against England.

The MSK Prasad-led selection panel named Virat Kohli as the Indian team’s ODI and T20 skipper after Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down from the captaincy in the limited-overs cricket.

All-rounder Yuvraj Singh has made a comeback to the Indian ODI and T20 squad after a nine months. Dhoni has been name in both ODI and T20 squad. R Ashwin and R Jadeja, who were rested for ODIs against New Zealand, have also been included in the ODI and T20 squad.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has been picked for the first time in the T20 squad.

India ODI squad: Rahul, Shikhar, Virat Kohli (c), Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Yuvraj Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Amit Mishra, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh yadav.

India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Mandeep Singh, KL Rahul, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Asish Nehra.