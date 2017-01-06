Sports, Cricket

Virat Kohli named India's ODI, T20 skipper, Yuvraj Singh makes comeback

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 6, 2017, 4:25 pm IST
Updated Jan 6, 2017, 4:37 pm IST
MSK Prasad-led selection panel named India's ODI and T20 squad for the series against England.
India will take on England in the first ODI in Pune on January 15. (Photo: PTI)
 India will take on England in the first ODI in Pune on January 15. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Indian selectors met here on Friday to pick the Indian squad for the three ODIs and three T20s against England.

The MSK Prasad-led selection panel named Virat Kohli as the Indian team’s ODI and T20 skipper after Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down from the captaincy in the limited-overs cricket.

India will take on England in the first ODI in Pune on January 15.

All-rounder Yuvraj Singh has made a comeback to the Indian ODI and T20 squad after a nine months. Dhoni has been name in both ODI and T20 squad. R Ashwin and R Jadeja, who were rested for ODIs against New Zealand, have also been included in the ODI and T20 squad.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has been picked for the first time in the T20 squad.

India ODI squad: Rahul, Shikhar, Virat Kohli (c), Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Yuvraj Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Amit Mishra, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh yadav.

India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Mandeep Singh, KL Rahul, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Asish Nehra.

Tags: virat kohli, ms dhoni, india vs england
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Virat Kohli

Captain Kohli: Virat set to lead in all formats

The selectors are expected to name Test skipper Kohli as full time captain for the limited overs cricket as well.
06 Jan 2017 2:17 AM
After captaining India for over nine years, MS Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20I skipper ahead of the India versus England ODI series. (Photo: AFP)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni: The most un-Indian captain India ever had

Like his playing style, low on intricacies and high on outcome, Dhoni stepping down as India's ODI, T20 captain made a huge impact.
05 Jan 2017 7:15 PM
Virat Kohli, who is all set to take over from MS Dhoni as Indian cricket team skipper in limited-overs cricket, posted an emotional message for Dhoni after he stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 skipper. (Photo: Virat Kohli / Twitter)

You'll always be my captain: Virat Kohli's emotional message for MS Dhoni

Thanks for always being the leader a youngster wants to have around him, wrote Kohli on Dhoni.
06 Jan 2017 10:48 AM
MS Dhoni had stepped down from Test captaincy in 2014. (Photo: BCCI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni steps down as captain of the India limited overs team

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be available for selection for the England ODI and T20 series.
04 Jan 2017 9:03 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

Venus is a two face cat that is as popular as any other human on the internet. Her fame can be attributed to the fact that she has two different faces which made her an instant internet sensation. (Photo: Instagram/venustwofacecat)

The life of a famous two-face cat
The annual Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in the capital of the northeastern province of Heilongjiang is expected to draw more than one million visitors to admire castles and cathedrals sculpted out of ice and lit up at night in stunning colours. (Photo: AFP)

Frozen palaces and sub-zero swimming at Harbin ice festival
HuskMitNavn, a Dutch artist, can make his funny black-and-white drawings jump off the page. He merges both 2D and 3D worlds by simply folding or tweaking the paper. (Photo: Instagram/ @huskmitnavn1)

Cartoons come to life with quirky 3D tricks
Pets are adorable but they are equally hilarious when they manage to get themselves in awkward situations and many such images made it to the internet (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens share images of their dogs landing in hilarious situations
A produce worker was photographed looking at his work after arranging produce on the shelf (Photo: Reddit)

Produce store employee admiring his work gets Photoshop treatment
Each week, patients at the Support Hospital of Brasilia receive visits from a special breed of therapist: dogs trained to help them recover from disease or injury. (Photo: AP)

Dogs provide therapy in a Brazilian hospital
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bit of acknowledgment from folks would be nice: Sushant S Rajput on award drought

Sushant's 'M S Dhoni: The Untold Story' was one of the commercially successful films of 2016.
 

Shahid Kapoor calls himself Padmapati

Shahid teases Deepika while wishing her on her birthday.
 

Lodha Panel gives go ahead for Indian national team selection meet

National team selection meet got delayed on Friday in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
 

Bengaluru molestation draws strong response from Virat Kohli, watch video

Kohli said he feels ashamed to be a part of such a society. (Photo: PTI)
 

Right decision if MS Dhoni doesn't see himself in 2019 WC: Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid feels that MS Dhoni got his timing of quitting captaincy right. (Photo: AFP)
 

Xiaomi unveils ultra-thin Mi TV 4, White bezel-less Mi Mix

Xiaomi Mi TV 4
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

You'll always be my captain: Virat Kohli's emotional message for MS Dhoni

Virat Kohli, who is all set to take over from MS Dhoni as Indian cricket team skipper in limited-overs cricket, posted an emotional message for Dhoni after he stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 skipper. (Photo: Virat Kohli / Twitter)

R Ashwin takes to Twitter, praises Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s leadership

R Ashwin fondly talked about how he and MS Dhoni had a long discussion ahead of the final over in the final of ICC Champions Trophy 2013 where India beat England. (Photo: AFP)

Hyderabad Cricket Association twists and turns on googly

Hyderabad Cricket Association Logo

Thakur Tilak Varma ton boosts Hyderabad total

Thakur Tilak Varma

Mumbai ride on Prithvi Shaw’s century

Prithvi Shaw
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham