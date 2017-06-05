Sports, Cricket

Ind vs Pak: Yuvraj Singh dedicates innings to cancer survivors, London attack victims

ANI
Published Jun 5, 2017, 9:18 am IST
Updated Jun 5, 2017, 9:34 am IST
Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh scored aggressive fifties to guide India past the 300-plus mark against Pakistan.
While Yuvraj Singh was hitting freely, Virat Kohli slowly gained in momentum and hammered his 40th fifty off 58 balls and his first against Pakistan. (Photo: AP)
 While Yuvraj Singh was hitting freely, Virat Kohli slowly gained in momentum and hammered his 40th fifty off 58 balls and his first against Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Team India batsman Yuvraj Singh has dedicated his 'game-changing' innings to cancer survivors on the occasion of 'Cancer Survivor Day'.

He has also expressed his thoughts and prayers to all those impacted in the London terror attack.

Defending champions India came in with an all-round performance to defeat arch-rivals Pakistan by 124 runs by virtue of Duckworth-Lewis (D/L) method in what turned out to be a one-sided Champions Trophy encounter at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Chasing a revised target of 289 runs in 41 overs, Pakistan were bundled out for 164 runs with Wahab Riaz not coming to bat because of an injury he sustained during India's innings.

Except opener Azhar Ali, none of the Pakistani batters could stay for a long time at the crease and cope up with the pressure – of the target as well as of the Indian bowlers.

Pakistan made a decent start to their innings with Azhar smashing six boundaries in his 50-run knock.

Pakistan were eventually bundled out for 164 for 9.

The Indian bowlers were superb as apart from Jasprit Bumrah, every bowler was among the wickets.

Umesh Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for India as he finished with the figures of three for 30 while Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya took two wickets each.

Bhuvaneshwar Kumar also chipped in with a wicket.

Subsequently, skipper Virat Kohli (unbeaten at 81) and Yuvraj Singh (53) continued the good work put in by the openers as they too scored aggressive fifties to guide India past the 300-plus mark.

While Yuvraj was hitting freely, Kohli slowly gained in momentum and hammered his 40th fifty off 58 balls and his first against Pakistan.

Yuvraj was declared 'Man of the Match' for his brilliant batting performance.

The Kohli-led side will now lock horns against Sri Lanka at the Kennington Oval in London on June 8.

Tags: yuvraj singh, virat kohli, india vs pakistan, icc champions trophy 2017

Related Stories

It was an all-round performance by India, as they edged Pakistan in almost every department. (Photo: AP)

Champions Trophy, India vs Pakistan: Yuvraj, Kohli hand India massive win

While Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Yuvraj singh clicked with the bat, Umesh Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja shone with the ball.
04 Jun 2017 2:09 PM
Special prayers are being offered in Varanasi and Gorakhpur ahead of the much anticipated India-Pakistan Champions Trophy clash to be played today at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham.(Photo: Twitter / ANI)

ICC Champions Trophy: Special prayers for Virat Kohli-led India’s win vs Pakistan

Cricket in India has always entertained the fans, but the energy increases rampantly when the opponent is Pakistan.
04 Jun 2017 1:18 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Spirit’ of Britain: London hails man with beer pint fleeing attack

People hailed a man pictured (right) walking away from the mayhem holding a pint of beer as a tongue-in-cheek symbol of defiance. (Photo: AP)
 

Daredevil Canadian man mows lawn with tornado behind him

Theunis Wessels said she was woken by daughter who was upset that there was something like a tornado in the sky but her father wouldn't come inside. (Photo: AP)
 

Citizen scientists uncover cold new world near Sun

The tool that helps astronomers pinpoint new worlds lurking in the outer reaches of our solar system. (photo:NASA)
 

Stunning 70-year-old granny is going viral for her ageless beauty and fitness

Meditation, walking and enough sleep help her stay young (Photo: Instagram)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: ‘Psychic’ Lahore camel predicts Pakistan win vs India; video

Pakistan holds a 2-1 advantage over India when it comes to the ICC Champions Trophy. (Photo: AP)
 

Pay Rs 75000 to passenger for occupied seat: Consumer forum to Indian Railway

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Aus vs Ban: Australia look to make amends

Steve Smith

Champions Trophy, India vs Pakistan: Yuvraj, Kohli hand India massive win

It was an all-round performance by India, as they edged Pakistan in almost every department. (Photo: AP)

Beating Pakistan similar to washing off your sins in Holy Ganga: Navjot Singh Sidhu

When the question is about nation's prestige, then beating Pakistan would be like taking a bath in the holy Ganga,

ICC Champions Trophy: Special prayers for Virat Kohli-led India’s win vs Pakistan

Special prayers are being offered in Varanasi and Gorakhpur ahead of the much anticipated India-Pakistan Champions Trophy clash to be played today at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham.(Photo: Twitter / ANI)

ICC Champions Trophy: ‘Psychic’ Lahore camel predicts Pakistan win vs India; video

Pakistan holds a 2-1 advantage over India when it comes to the ICC Champions Trophy. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham