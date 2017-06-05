Ind vs Pak: Yuvraj Singh dedicates innings to cancer survivors, London attack victims

While Yuvraj Singh was hitting freely, Virat Kohli slowly gained in momentum and hammered his 40th fifty off 58 balls and his first against Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Team India batsman Yuvraj Singh has dedicated his 'game-changing' innings to cancer survivors on the occasion of 'Cancer Survivor Day'.

He has also expressed his thoughts and prayers to all those impacted in the London terror attack.

My innings on #CancerSurvivorDay is dedicated to all the heroes & survivors. Also my thoughts & Prayers to all impacted in #londonattack pic.twitter.com/x9sFn6OMf1 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 4, 2017

Defending champions India came in with an all-round performance to defeat arch-rivals Pakistan by 124 runs by virtue of Duckworth-Lewis (D/L) method in what turned out to be a one-sided Champions Trophy encounter at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Chasing a revised target of 289 runs in 41 overs, Pakistan were bundled out for 164 runs with Wahab Riaz not coming to bat because of an injury he sustained during India's innings.

Except opener Azhar Ali, none of the Pakistani batters could stay for a long time at the crease and cope up with the pressure – of the target as well as of the Indian bowlers.

Pakistan made a decent start to their innings with Azhar smashing six boundaries in his 50-run knock.

Pakistan were eventually bundled out for 164 for 9.

The Indian bowlers were superb as apart from Jasprit Bumrah, every bowler was among the wickets.

Umesh Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for India as he finished with the figures of three for 30 while Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya took two wickets each.

Bhuvaneshwar Kumar also chipped in with a wicket.

Subsequently, skipper Virat Kohli (unbeaten at 81) and Yuvraj Singh (53) continued the good work put in by the openers as they too scored aggressive fifties to guide India past the 300-plus mark.

While Yuvraj was hitting freely, Kohli slowly gained in momentum and hammered his 40th fifty off 58 balls and his first against Pakistan.

Yuvraj was declared 'Man of the Match' for his brilliant batting performance.

The Kohli-led side will now lock horns against Sri Lanka at the Kennington Oval in London on June 8.