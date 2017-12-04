LIVE| Ind vs SL, 3rd Test: Chandimal, Mathews hope to take visitors back on track

New Delhi: Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal and his current batting partner Angelo Mathews will hope to take the visitors forward as they search for a comeback on Day three of the third Test against hosts India here on Monday.

The visitors struggled on Sunday during their bowling due to smog and bad levels of pollution, and some of them even had to wear masks for protection. At 536-7, Virat Kohli had decided to declare, and let the visitors bat.

Lanka’s batting woes continued as they lost opener Dimuth Karunaratne in the very first ball of the innings. Soon after, they lost Dananjaya de Silva, who managed to score just one run.

However, a 61-run partnership between Dilruwan Perera and Angelo Mathews saw the Islanders back on track, after which the former departed for 42 runs.

Mathews and skipper Dinesh Chandimal are currently batting, and will hope to continue the momentum, as they continue their 56-run partnership.

For India, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja were among the wicket-takers, with Ashwin still searching for his first wicket. A total of 16 maiden overs have been bowled between the four bowlers.