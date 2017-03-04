 LIVE !  :  The Virat Kohli-led unit, which had lost the opening Test in Pune by whopping 333 runs as Steve Smith and Co took 1-0 lead, will need to regroup and level the series. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE Test cricket score| India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 1: India to bat first
 
DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 4, 2017, 8:59 am IST
Updated Mar 4, 2017, 9:09 am IST
India elect to bat, Abhinav Mukund, Karun Nair replace Murali Vijay, Jayant Yadav in the team; Australia unchanged.
Bengaluru: India won the toss and elected to bat in the second Test against Australia here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Saturday.

India, who lost the opening Test in Pune by 333 runs, have made two changes to the side as Abhinav Mukund replaced injured Murali Vijay and Karun Nair coming in place of Jayant Yadav. Australia have made no changes to their winning combination.

India will be eager to turn the tables on Australia as the second Test of the four-match Test series begins here on Saturday. The Virat Kohli-led unit will be aiming to stop Steve Smith and Co in their tracks and level the series 1-1.

