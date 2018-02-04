LIVE| South Africa vs India, 2nd ODI: Rabada removes Rohit in 119-run chase

Indian wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal has left South Africa in shambles as the two have scalped three wickets. (Photo: PTI)

Centurion: Kagiso Rabada has removed Rohit Sharma as South Africa face an uphill task of defending their 118-run total in the second ODI of the six-match series at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday. Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan are in the middle.

India 26/1 from 4 overs:

WICKET! Rohit Sharma perishes to that neither pull nor hook shot. Kagiso Rabada has given South Africa their first breakthrough.

South African innings:

It happened in Durban and it once again happened in Centurion. And if Durban was bad, Centurion was worse as South African batting came crashing down against the wrist spin of Yuzvendra Chahal (5/22) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/20) in the second South Africa versus India ODI at the SuperSport Park here on Sunday as Virat Kohli’s men bowled out the hosts for 118 with the spinners scalping eight wickets.

While the Indian pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah did not allow Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock to score freely, just when it looked that Amla was breaking the shackles, Bhuvi ended his innings. Then in space of four balls, across two overs, Chahal and Kuldeep sent three South African batsmen packing – de Kock, caught by Pandya, Aiden Markram, caught by Bhuvi and David Miller, caught by Ajinkya Rahane.

From thereon, South Africa had no chance even as the debutant Khaya Zondo showed some promise it was too little too late as the Chahal and Kuldeep scalped JP Duminy, Zondo, Kagiso Rabada and Morne Morkel as the South African freefall of wickets continued.

Bumrah chipped in with a wicket as he removed Imran Tahir before Chahal, who picked up a five-wicket haul, ended the South African innings by dismissing Chris Morris.

South Africa 118-9 after 32 overs:

WICKET! Straight delivery, angling into the batsman. The pace is just too good for Tahir as his stumps are rattled.

South Africa 117-8 after 31 overs:

WICKET! Another one bites the dust. Chahal's googly once again does the magic as Morne Morkel is struck on the pads.

Wow! Our wrist spinners running riot in South Africa, who would have thought ! Absolutely brilliant from Chahal and Kuldeep #SAvsIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 4, 2018

South Africa 117-7 after 30 overs:

WICKET! The Proteas are tumbling like ninepins here. Rabada makes his way back to the crease after failing to pick the wrong'un by Kuldeep. The ball pitches and skids as the batsman is trapped in front of the stumps.

South Africa 109-6 after 29 overs:

WICKET! 3rd one for Chahal. Tossed up again by Yuzvendra Chahal and Duminy misses the sweep. The southpaw is struck on the knee roll and the umpire raises his finger. The leggie ends the over with 2 runs and a wicket.

South Africa 104-5 after 27 overs:

WICKET! Hardik Pandya takes the catch on the 2nd attempt as the Proteas lose their 5th wicket. Tossed up delivery by Chahal that turns away from the batsman after pitching outside off. Zondo bends on one knee and tries to sweep it away, but gets a thick outside edge that goes high up in the air.

South Africa 53/4 from 14 overs:

WICKET! South Africa are in tatters! Kuldeep Yadav has two in his first over. Aiden Markram and David Miller are back in the dressing room. Sensational start for the chinaman. First, Markram plays a horrendous shot and Bhuvi took a fine catch in the deep and then, Miller was caught in the slips.

South Africa 51/2 from 13 overs:

WICKET! QDK has not timed that well and his edgy stay in the middle comes to an end as Hardik holds onto an easy catch in the deep. Yuzvendra Chahal strikes.

South Africa 39/1 from 10 overs:

WICKET! A big wicket! Hashim Amla edges one straight to MSD. Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes. Amla opted for a review but there is a clear spike on UltraEdge. SA 1 down and outcomes their second youngest skipper, Aiden Markram.

South Africa 10/0 from 5 overs:

Tight bowling this is from Bhuvi and Bumrah as QDK and Amla have struggled to get going. There was a passage of 15 dot balls, in fact as the Indian pacers tied the SA openers down.

Toss:

India have retained the same playing XI which powered them to victory in the first ODI in Durban.

South Africa have made two changes to their playing XI - one purely because of Faf's injury and the other more a strategic one, it seems, as all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo loses his spot in the team. Khaya Zondo, who bats in the middle-order, makes ODI debut and spinner Tabraiz Shamsi gets a look in.

Good morning and welcome to coverage of the 2nd @Momentum_za One-Day International between SA and India from Centurion. The tourists have won the toss and bowl first. Here's a look at the SA team. A new captain and debutant for the hosts today #ProteaFire #SAvIND #MomentumODI pic.twitter.com/Ys5T71tHwh — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 4, 2018

AB de Villiers out of first three ODIs, Faf du Plessis out of the ODI and Twenty20 series, two-ODI old Aiden Markram leading the side and 1-0 down in the ODI series, the pressure will be on South Africa as they take on Virat Kohli-led Indian side in the second ODI here on Sunday.

While Kohli and co lost the Test series 2-1, they have started the ODI series on a bright note, beating Proteas in the first ODI in Durban on Thursday. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah struggled, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav caught the Proteas napping. Although the duo’s performance was praiseworthy, Indian team will be happy with the success of Ajinkya Rahane, batting at number four. The management had earlier wanted to have Rahane in the squad as the third opener but the plan changed as the ODI series kicked off in Durban.

While a win will power India to 2-0 lead in the series, it will momentarily take them to top spot in ICC ODI rankings.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, Aiden (captain) Markram, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Lungisani Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Khayelihle Zondo, Farhaan Behardien, Heinrich Klaasen.