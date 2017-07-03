West Indies beat India in 4th one-day international

Antigua and Barbuda: West Indies produced a stunning performance to beat India by 11 runs in the fourth one-day international in Antigua on Sunday.

They posted just 189 for nine after winning the toss and choosing to bat but then dismissed the tourists for 178 in 49.4 overs, with Jason Holder finishing with figures of five for 27.

India lead the series 2-1 with the fifth and final match to come at Kingston, Jamaica, on Thursday.

Scoreboard

West Indies

E. Lewis c Kohli b K. Yadav 35

K. Hope c Jadhav b Pandya 35

S. Hope c Dhoni b Pandya 25

R. Chase b K. Yadav 24

J. Mohammed c Jadeja b Pandya 20

J. Holder c Dhoni b U. Yadav 11

R. Powell c Jadeja b U. Yadav 2

A. Nurse c and b U. Yadav 4

D. Bishoo run out 15

A. Joseph not out 5

K. Williams not out 2

Extras (lb-1, w-10) 11

Total (9 wkts, 50 overs) 189

Fall of wickets: 1-57 (K. Hope), 2-80 (Lewis), 3-121 (Chase), 4-136 (S. Hope), 5-154 (Holder), 6-161 (Powell), 7-162 (Mohammed), 8-179 (Nurse), 9-184 (Bishoo)

Bowling: M. Shami 10-2-33-0, U. Yadav 10-1-36-3 (6w), R. Jadeja 10-0-48-0, H. Pandya 10-0-40-3 (4w), K. Yadav 10-1-31-2



India

A. Rahane c S. Hope b Bishoo 60

S. Dhawan c Holder b Joseph 5

V. Kohli c S. Hope b Holder 3

D. Karthik c S. Hope b Joseph 2

M.S. Dhoni c Joseph b Williams 54

K. Jadhav c S. Hope b Nurse 10

H. Pandya b Holder 20

R. Jadeja c Powell b Holder 11

K. Yadav not out 2

U. Yadav b Holder 0

M. Shami c Chase b Holder 1

Extras (w-10) 10

Total (all out, 49.4 overs) 178

Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Dhawan), 2-25 (Kohli), 3-47 (Karthik), 4-101 (Rahane), 5-116 (Jadhav), 6-159 (Pandya), 7-173 (Jadeja), 8-176 (Dhoni), 9-176 (Yadav), 10-178 (Shami)

Bowling: A. Joseph 9-2-46-2 (4w), J. Holder 9.4-2-27-5 (2w), K. Williams 10-0-29-1 (3w), D. Bishoo 10-1-31-1, A. Nurse 10-0-29-1, R. Chase 1-0-16-0 (1w)