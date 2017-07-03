Sports, Cricket

West Indies beat India in 4th one-day international

Published Jul 3, 2017, 3:19 am IST
Updated Jul 3, 2017, 3:19 am IST
India lead the series 2-1 with the fifth and final match to come at Kingston, Jamaica, on Thursday.
 West Indies' captain Jason Holder celebrates dismissing India's Mohammed Shami to beat India for 11 runs during their fourth ODI cricket match(Photo: AP)

Antigua and Barbuda: West Indies produced a stunning performance to beat India by 11 runs in the fourth one-day international in Antigua on Sunday.

They posted just 189 for nine after winning the toss and choosing to bat but then dismissed the tourists for 178 in 49.4 overs, with Jason Holder finishing with figures of five for 27.

Scoreboard
West Indies
E. Lewis c Kohli b K. Yadav              35
K. Hope c Jadhav b Pandya             35
S. Hope c Dhoni b Pandya               25
R. Chase b K. Yadav                        24
J. Mohammed c Jadeja b Pandya    20
J. Holder c Dhoni b U. Yadav           11
R. Powell c Jadeja b U. Yadav           2
A. Nurse c and b U. Yadav                 4
D. Bishoo run out                              15
A. Joseph not out                                5
K. Williams not out                              2
Extras (lb-1, w-10)                            11
Total (9 wkts, 50 overs)                   189
Fall of wickets: 1-57 (K. Hope), 2-80 (Lewis), 3-121 (Chase), 4-136 (S. Hope), 5-154 (Holder), 6-161 (Powell), 7-162 (Mohammed), 8-179 (Nurse), 9-184 (Bishoo)
Bowling: M. Shami 10-2-33-0, U. Yadav 10-1-36-3 (6w), R. Jadeja 10-0-48-0, H. Pandya 10-0-40-3 (4w), K. Yadav 10-1-31-2
       
India
A. Rahane c S. Hope b Bishoo            60
S. Dhawan c Holder b Joseph               5
V. Kohli c S. Hope b Holder                   3
D. Karthik c S. Hope b Joseph               2
M.S. Dhoni c Joseph b Williams          54
K. Jadhav c S. Hope b Nurse              10
H. Pandya b Holder                             20
R. Jadeja c Powell b Holder                11
K. Yadav not out                                   2
U. Yadav b Holder                                0
M. Shami c Chase b Holder                 1
Extras (w-10)                                      10
Total (all out, 49.4 overs)                  178
Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Dhawan), 2-25 (Kohli), 3-47 (Karthik), 4-101 (Rahane), 5-116 (Jadhav), 6-159 (Pandya), 7-173 (Jadeja), 8-176 (Dhoni), 9-176 (Yadav), 10-178 (Shami)
Bowling: A. Joseph 9-2-46-2 (4w), J. Holder 9.4-2-27-5 (2w), K. Williams 10-0-29-1 (3w), D. Bishoo 10-1-31-1, A. Nurse 10-0-29-1, R. Chase 1-0-16-0 (1w)

