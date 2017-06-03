Sports, Cricket

There’s no problem: Virat Kohli on alleged differences with Anil Kumble

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 3, 2017, 6:26 pm IST
Updated Jun 3, 2017, 6:40 pm IST
Unless someone is part of something, they shouldn't sit at a distance and pass judgement on someone else, said Kohli.
It was reported that all is not well between Team India captain Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble. (Photo: PTI)
 It was reported that all is not well between Team India captain Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble. (Photo: PTI)

Birmingham: Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli, on Saturday, set the record straight as he denied all the reports indicating differences with Team India head coach Anil Kumble.

Kohli, who addressed the media on the eve of the India-Pakistan clash, stated that all the reports doing the rounds of his rift with Kumble are nothing but speculation.

“There's been speculations, things being written by people not a part of dressing room. There's no problem whatsoever,” said Kohli.

“Unless someone is part of something, they shouldn't sit at a distance and pass judgement on someone else,” added the Indian skipper.

After India left for England to defend ICC Champions Trophy, it was reported that all was not well between Kohli and Kumble.

On Friday, after former India skipper and member of Cricket Advisory Committee, Sourav Ganguly, met Indian cricketers at team hotel, it was indicated that Kumble, whose one-year contract as Team India coach was coming to an end at the conclusion of Champions Trophy, would step down from his position.

When asked how was it working with Kumble over last one year, Kohli said: “It’s been really good.”

There were reports Kumble won’t get a contract extension after BCCI invited application for the post of team’s head coach. Discussing that Kohli said, “If something put in place as process I don't see why people are creating so many speculations, it's been followed last time as well.”

Tags: virat kohli, anil kumble, icc champions trophy, team india
Location: United Kingdom, England, Birmingham

Related Stories

The build-up to what is arguably cricket's most anticipated fixture – India vs Pakistan encounter – has been dominated by reports of a falling out between India captain Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble. (Photo: AP)

ICC Champions Trophy: Anil Kumble-Virat Kohli row clouds India-Pakistan opener

India have never lost a game against Pakistan in World Cup and World T20 but Pakistan have won 2 of their 3 Champions Trophy showdowns.
03 Jun 2017 10:30 AM
Even if there was any discomfort between the reportedly 'warring duo' of Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble, it was not evident in their body language during the session. (Photo: PTI)

No 'showdown' as India coach Anil Kumble gives throwdowns to Virat Kohli

The last leg of Team's India's run-up to the ICC Champions Trophy has been rocky, thanks to the reported coach-captain split.
02 Jun 2017 7:43 PM
Sourav Ganguly met with the Indian cricket team to get their feedbacks on head coach Anil Kumble, on Friday. (Photo: BCCI)

Anil Kumble to step down as India coach as Ganguly meets Virat Kohli and Co?

Anil Kumble's rift with Virat Kohli may have affected his chances of getting a contract extension as the Team India head coach.
02 Jun 2017 5:06 PM
Virat Kohli has reportedly not been too happy with Anil Kumble's iron-fisted approach to team management. (Photo: AFP)

ICC Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli walks out on Anil Kumble during India net practice?

Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble are said to have been at loggerheads since the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
02 Jun 2017 2:04 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

There’s no problem: Virat Kohli on alleged differences with Anil Kumble

It was reported that all is not well between Team India captain Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble. (Photo: PTI)
 

ASUS Zenfone Live review: A half-baked smartphone

Asus’ latest handset in the budget category, the Zenfone Live, is a product that carried a lot of high expectations to battle the likes of Xiaomi and Motorola.
 

After Baahubali 2, Mahesh Babu’s SPYder teaser viewed 5 million times in half a day!

Mahesh Babu
 

Watch: 5 times when sledging, fights intensified India vs Pakistan cricket rivalry

Things turned ugly as Shahid Afridi and Gautam Gambhir had a go at eachother during the India-Pakistan encounter in Kanpur in 2007. (Photo: AFP)
 

ICC Champions Trophy, India vs Pakistan: Preview, squads, head-to-head and more

While the Champions Trophy is one ICC event where Pakistan enjoy a 2-1 head-to-head record against India, on paper, Virat Kohli's men are far superior in each and every department of the game.(Photo: AP)
 

Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu movie review: A sharp and intelligent screenplay

A still from the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Enjoy the game against India in ICC Champions Trophy: Salman Butt to Pakistan team

ICC Champions Trophy: Stephen Fleming backs Virat Kohli’s India to beat Pakistan

According to the Kiwi legend, defending champions India have a more experienced side this time around than what they were when they lifted the Trophy in 2013.(Photo: PTI)

ICC Champions Trophy, India vs Pakistan: Preview, squads, head-to-head and more

While the Champions Trophy is one ICC event where Pakistan enjoy a 2-1 head-to-head record against India, on paper, Virat Kohli's men are far superior in each and every department of the game.(Photo: AP)

ICC Champions Trophy: India hold edge over Pakistan, says Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi said that the Pakistani bowlers will have to bring their A game to the field against a formidable Indian batting unit led by captain and star batsman Virat Kohli. (Photo: AP)

ICC Champions Trophy: Anil Kumble-Virat Kohli row clouds India-Pakistan opener

The build-up to what is arguably cricket's most anticipated fixture – India vs Pakistan encounter – has been dominated by reports of a falling out between India captain Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham