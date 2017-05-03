Sports, Cricket

COA to move Supreme Court if BCCI pulls out Team India from Champions Trophy

The COA letter also intimated members that ICC may be ready to renegotiate but BCCI's demand for USD 570 million 'will not be accepted'.
The COA has made it clear that it will move court, if the BCCI takes any drastic step that affects Indian cricket. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The Committee of Administrators will move the Supreme Court if the BCCI general body takes any decision which is "against the interest of Indian cricket" at its SGM on May 7, the COA has warned in a letter to the state units.

The letter comes aid speculation that the BCCI is seriously mulling a pullout from the Champions Trophy in England next month despite COA making it clear that such a decision could not be taken without its consent.

The COA letter also intimated members that ICC may be ready to renegotiate but the Indian board's demand for USD 570 million – stated as per 2014 revenue model – “will not be accepted” by the global body.

The point 13 of the letter states what COA would support any decision "which protects the interests of Indian cricket as a whole."

However, if the decision at the SGM is one which, "in our view, is against the interests of Indian cricket", the COA would not hesitate to seek Supreme Court's guidance.

"We would be duty bound to bring such decision to the attention of the Hon'ble Supreme Court, communicate our views to the Hon'ble Supreme Court and seek its intervention in the matter as also to take such other steps that we consider necessary to protect the interests of Indian cricket."

The N Srinivasan faction, which held a tele-conference on Tuesday, trying to invoke Members' Participation Agreement (MPA) which allows a pull-out, are bullish about original the revenue model.

But the COA, through Point No.10 in the letter, has made it clear what awaits BCCI if it goes on a collision course with the global body.

"It is extremely unlikely that ICC and other cricket boards will agree to the amount/share envisaged under financial model that was put in place in 2014," the COA states.

However the COA wants negotiations to be continued as ICC might be ready to take a middle path somewhere between USD 293 million and USD 570 million.

"The ICC and other cricket boards will certainly agree to an amount/share that is higher than what is envisaged under revised financial model."

The COA advised BCCI members to exercise discretion while taking any extreme step.

"It is not in the interest of Indian cricket for BCCI to take any drastic step/measure which may result in breakdown of negotiations between BCCI, ICC and other cricket boards, especially since there is sufficient time between now and ICC conference to be held in June, 2017, for a negotiated outcome to be arrived at," the COA said.

Related Stories

The Committee of Administrators was forced to issue a diktat after it was learnt that around 10 loyalists of former BCCI president N Srinivasan engaged in a teleconference where the options of pulling out and taking legal action against the global body were discussed. (Photo: PTI)

No Champions Trophy pullout for Team India without COA permission: Vinod Rai to BCCI

Rai's comments came amid continuing speculation on India's Champions Trophy participation.
02 May 2017 5:10 PM
ICC president Shashank Manohar, a former BCCI chief, has tabled an additional $100 million and the India board will discuss the offer at Sunday's special general body meeting. (Photo: AP / PTI)

BCCI meets on Sunday, Team India’s Champions Trophy pullout unlikely

Unimpressed by a new revenue model which considerably slashes India's share, BCCI refused to name Team India for Champions Trophy.
02 May 2017 10:24 AM

