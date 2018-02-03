search on deccanchronicle.com
ICC 2018 U19 Cricket World Cup: Here's what India will win as prize after triumph

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 3, 2018, 1:40 pm IST
Updated Feb 3, 2018, 3:38 pm IST
India completed an eight-wicket win over Australia in the final of the ICC U-19 World Cup.
 The Boys in Blue created history by winning a record fourth title, beating Australia by eight wickets in the final. (Photo: AFP)

Mount Maunganui: Prithvi Shaw-led India U-19 cricket team produced a fine performance in the final of the ICC U-19 World Cup against Australia here on Saturday.

India started off strongly in the run chase, with Prithvi Shaw and Manjot Kalra putting up a 71-run stand, after which the captain departed for 29.

Following the triumph, here is what Prithvi Shaw's men will win.

India played Australia in their first group match of the tournament, completing a dominant 100-run win over the three-time champions.

This was India U-19 team's first World Cup title since Unmukt Chand's heroics in the final against Australia back in 2012.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) on Saturday, announced cash rewards for the victorious India U19 team that won the ICC U19 World Cup in New Zealand after the team defeated Australia in the final at the Bay Oval.

While the coach of the Indian team, Rahul Dravid, will get Rs 50 lakhs, members of the Prithvi Shaw-led India U19 team will receive Rs 20 lakhs each. The members of the support staff, Rs 20 lakhs each.

“I congratulate the U19 team who have made the country proud. Head Coach Rahul Dravid played his cricket with sincerity and it was pleasing to see the boys uphold the value.

"They have been fantastic athletes and even better ambassadors. The boys have done so well, and I am sure they will work hard and climb the ladder and represent the senior team in the future,” said head of COA, Vinod Rai, in a media release issued by BCCI.

Ms. Diana Edulji, Member, CoA, said: "The consistent performance is a testimony to the fact of BCCI’s initiative in nurturing the talent and providing them an environment to the youngsters and perform to their potential. I congratulate Rahul Dravid and his team for returning home with the glittering ICC World Cup.”

Tags: icc u-19 world cup 2018, india u-19 cricket team, india vs australia


