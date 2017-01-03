Sports, Cricket

Supreme Court tells Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke to step down from BCCI

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN
Published Jan 3, 2017, 1:56 am IST
Updated Jan 3, 2017, 2:12 am IST
The court held that Mr Thakur has by his actions and conduct rendered himself unfit for continuance as President of the BCCI.
Anurag Thakur
 Anurag Thakur

New Delhi: In a huge setback to the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the Supreme Court on Monday ordered the removal of its president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke and held that they will forthwith cease and desist from holding their posts.

A three-judge Bench comprising Chief Justice T.S. Thakur and Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud also slapped a notice on Mr Thakur to show cause as to why he should not face contempt of court proceedings and criminal prosecution for perjury.

The court held that Mr Thakur has by his actions and conduct rendered himself unfit for continuance as President of the BCCI.

Firstly, the Supreme Court said Mr Thakur has obstructed and impeded the implementation of the directions contained in the judgement and order of the Supreme Court dated July 18, 2016. His own version is that he has been “rendered totally incapable and without any authority” to compel the members to comply with the orders of this Court. This is indicative of his having washed his hands of a duty and obligation to ensure compliance.

Tags: anurag thakur, justice lodha committee
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Nation Gallery

From Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death to the debate on allowing women's entry into Sabarimala, 2016 was quite an eventful one in the South. Listed below is a list of the important issues that spilled over, grabbing national headlines.

Yearender 2016: Top headlines from the South
From Demonetisation to Dalit student Rohit Vemula's suicide, here are the top ten headlines from India in 2016.

Yearender 2016: Top 10 headlines from India
Here are the list of Indians who brought laurels to the country in different fields in 2016.

Yearender 2016: Indians who made headlines
2016 saw Mehbooba Mufti taking over as the first woman chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Army for the first time carrying out surgical strikes on militant camps in PoK, while violent protests for months hit hard normal life and resulted in shutdown of schools and death of 86 people.

Yearender 2016: The year Kashmir suffered
People celebrate the season's first snowfall in Shimla (Photo: AP)

Winter Wonderland: Shimla sees snowfall on Christmas after 25 years
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the grand memorial of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on board a hovercraft in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai coast.

PM lays foundation for Shivaji Memorial in Mumbai
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mira's mom thought the 'rishta' was for Shahid's younger brother Ruhaan Kapoor

Shahid and Mira charmed everyone at Karan's KWK with their natural chemistry.
 

Telangana Govt allots plot to Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu

The land is located in Shaikpet village of Hyderabad district. (Photo: AFP)
 

Jacqueline couldn't keep her hands off Sidharth, spanks him on Koffee with Karan

The two will be seen together in Raj and DK's 'Reload'.
 

Pak airlines air hostess arrested in Canada for shoplifting

Pakistan International Airlines. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 

From Karan Johar to Shahid Kapoor, everyone loves this actress!

The host of the show, Karan Johar, also confessed to loving the actress Shahid-Mira are already smitten by.
 

Photos: MS Dhoni cheers Jharkhand boys against Gujarat in Ranji Trophy semis

MS Dhoni has been actively involved with Jharkhand's campaign this season as a mentor. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Ranji Trophy: Tamil Nadu strike late after Mumbai’s Suryakumar, Waghela stand

Suryakumar Yadav en route to his knock off 73 on Monday.

Justice Lodha welcomes Supreme Court’s verdict

R.M. Lodha

Supreme Court removes Anurag Thakur, slaps contempt notice on him

A file picture of BCCI secretary Ajay Shirke (left) and president Anurag Thakur. (Photo: BCCI)

Australia to prepare in Dubai for India series: report

Coached by Darren Lehmann and led by Steve Smith, Australian side will play four Tests against India. (Photo: AFP)

Mohammed Shami posts picture with wife Hasin Jahan, wishes everyone a Happy New Year

Moahmmed Shami seemed undeterred with the criticism dished out at him and his wife Hasin Jahan as he posted a new picture of the duo and wished everyone a Happy New Year. (Photo: Mohammed Shami / Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham