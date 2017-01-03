Supreme Court tells Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke to step down from BCCI

New Delhi: In a huge setback to the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the Supreme Court on Monday ordered the removal of its president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke and held that they will forthwith cease and desist from holding their posts.

A three-judge Bench comprising Chief Justice T.S. Thakur and Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud also slapped a notice on Mr Thakur to show cause as to why he should not face contempt of court proceedings and criminal prosecution for perjury.

The court held that Mr Thakur has by his actions and conduct rendered himself unfit for continuance as President of the BCCI.

Firstly, the Supreme Court said Mr Thakur has obstructed and impeded the implementation of the directions contained in the judgement and order of the Supreme Court dated July 18, 2016. His own version is that he has been “rendered totally incapable and without any authority” to compel the members to comply with the orders of this Court. This is indicative of his having washed his hands of a duty and obligation to ensure compliance.