Virat Kohli, R Ashwin are modern era legends: Dravid

Dravid believes India can keep churning out more legends of the game. (Photo: DC)

Mumbai: Legendary Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid has already shown quite an aptitude for spotting talented young players during his time as the coach of Rajasthan Royals, and the India under-19 cricket team.

The former India captain believes that even years after the end of the careers of greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly VVS Laxman, and Anil Kumble, India can keep churning out more legends of the game.

“There will be legends from this generation as well. You’ve just got to give it a bit of time,” said Dravid. “I think someone like a Virat Kohli is already a legend.”

The 43-year-old believes that all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin also deserves the status of a legend, in the modern era.

“Ravichandran Ashwin’s performances in the 40-odd Test matches that he has played, I was reading, is better than anyone in the history of the game,” he continued.

However, Dravid, who has scored over 13,000 runs in Tests and more than 10,000 in ODIs, believes that the reach of social media in the modern era, accentuates the players’ star power.

“You will produce legends. I think stars are the reflection more on the media today. There’s so much instant media or social media available today,” said Dravid.