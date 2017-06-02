Anil Kumble to step down as India coach as Ganguly meets Virat Kohli and Co?

Sourav Ganguly met with the Indian cricket team to get their feedbacks on head coach Anil Kumble, on Friday. (Photo: BCCI)

Birmingham: Anil Kumble is unlikely to continue as the head coach of the Indian cricket team, after his contract expires after the end of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy in England.

Kumble has reportedly been embroiled in a rift with Team India skipper Virat Kohli, something that may have affected his chances of getting a contract extension, as BCCI invited applications for the former India leggie’s post; Kumble though, will get a direct entry into the application process.

However, with reports of a fall-out between Kohli and Kumble spreading like wildfire, the latter is believed to be not too keen on carrying on as the head coach of the Indian cricket team, according to NDTV.

Interestingly, former Team India skipper Sourav Ganguly, who is part of the three-man Cricket Advisory Committee that is set to select the next head coach, had met the Indian cricketers at their Birmingham hotel, in order to get their feedback on Kumble.

The Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) is also set to meet Kumble, in order to convince him to stay, according to reports.