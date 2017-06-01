Sports, Cricket

No rift between Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble: BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary

ANI
Published Jun 1, 2017, 5:53 pm IST
Updated Jun 1, 2017, 6:25 pm IST
Reports have been surfacing about Kohli's alleged spat with Kumble regarding differences of opinion on selection matters.
"I cannot see any smoke at all," said BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary in London when asked about rifts between Team India captain Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble. (Photo: PTI)
London: Amitabh Chaudhary, Acting Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Thursday denied reports of rift between head coach Anil Kumble and skipper Virat Kohli, saying he "cannot see any smoke".

"I cannot see any smoke at all," said Chaudhary in London when asked about rifts between Kohli and Kumble.

Kumble's contract as Indian cricket team's head coach will end post-India's campaign at the Champions Trophy and the BCCI has already invited applications for the position.

The iconic leg-spinner, who took over the post of head coach from former cricketer Ravi Shastri, has had a successful tenure as under him, team India claimed the ICC Test ranking top spot.

Speaking about the development, the BCCI Acting Secretary said that the board was just following a due process.

"It's a very simple issue. The appointment which was made last year was after a process has been gone through. And at the end of that process, an appointment was made for a period," he said.

"That period is coming to an end. So, the BCCI is just following a process. If you don't follow a process, it's not supposed to be good. And if you follow a process, it is supposed to be good," he added.

Chaudhary further asserted that the Cricket Advisory Committee consisting of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman will take the decision in this regard.

Meanwhile, in recent weeks, Kumble made presentations to the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) and to BCCI officials where he requested for pay hikes for players and coaches.

