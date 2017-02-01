 LIVE !  :  India's batting lineup has looked shaky in T20 cricket, something that Virat Kohli needs to set right ahead of the third and final T20I in Bengaluru. (Photo: BCCI) Live score, India vs England, 3rd T20I: England win toss, put India in to bat first
 
Published Feb 1, 2017, 6:02 pm IST
Updated Feb 1, 2017, 6:33 pm IST
Eoin Morgan was won the toss for a successive third time, and has put India in to bat first.
Update: Rishabh Pant is all set to make his debut in Team India colours, as he receives his first India cap from former India wicketkeeper and current national team selector Saba Kareem.

Bengaluru: D-Day has arrived! The third and final T20I between India and England is set to get underway in Bengaluru on Wednesday – a match that will decide the winner of the three-match T20I series.

While India have won almost everything so far on England’s tour to the sub-continent – 4-0 in the five-match Test series, and 2-1 in the three-game ODI series – the Three Lions have dominated the proceedings in the two T20 matches so far.

Eoin Morgan’s side have looked much more comfortable in the shortest format of the game, ever since their run to the T20 world Cup final in India last year.

England bowlers have been exceptional in the last two games, picking up Indian wickets at regular intervals. The likes of Tymal Mills and Chris Jordan have all done brilliantly to stifle the runs in the death overs.

Meanwhile, India have had problems a-plenty in the shortest format so far. Their batting lineup seems to lack the balance that led them to success in the longer formats.

Despite the fact that the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ashish Nehra have been impressive with the ball, the bowlers have not been given a substantial total to defend by the batting order.

It will be interesting to see whether India captain Virat Kohli decides to change his team around for final T20, or whether he would back the same set of players to get the job done against England, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

