Badminton superstar PV Sindhu recommended for Padma Bhushan

Earlier in 2015, the Hyderabadi shuttler became the youngest recipient of the Padma Shri Award, India’s 4th highest civilian honour.
The 22-year-old PV Sindhu previously created history at the Rio Olympics in 2016 when she became the first Indian woman to clinch a silver medal at the Olympics. (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Monday was recommended for the Padma Bhushan award by the Sports Ministry.

The 22-year-old previously created history at the Rio Olympics in 2016 when she became the first Indian woman to clinch a silver medal at the Olympics.

Earlier in 2015, the Hyderabadi shuttler became the youngest recipient of the Padma Shri Award, India’s fourth highest civilian honour.

The past few years have been very fruitful for Sindhu. The lanky Hyderabadi shuttler won the Malaysian Grand Prix Gold in 2015 before sizzling at the Olympics, where she had to settle for a bronze in the finals, losing to Spain’s Carolina Marin.

Later, during November 2016, Sindhu clinched the China Open, her first Super Series title. Sindhu also finished runner-up at the 2017 BWF World Championships, losing to Nozomi Okuhara but avenged her defeat a month later at Korea Open Superseries, pipping the Japanese to win the title.  

