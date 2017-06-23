Sports, Badminton

Australian Open: Kidambi Srikanth brushes past B Sai Praneeth to book semifinal spot

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 23, 2017, 12:07 pm IST
Updated Jun 23, 2017, 12:41 pm IST
Kidambi Srikanth overcame his demons from the Singapore Open final, to defeat B Sai Praneeth 25-23, 21-17 in straight games.
Kidambi Srikanth fought hard to emerge victorious against B Sai Praneeth in the Australian Open Superseries quarterfinal. (Photo: AP)
 Kidambi Srikanth fought hard to emerge victorious against B Sai Praneeth in the Australian Open Superseries quarterfinal. (Photo: AP)

Sydney: India’s Kidambi Srikanth overcame compatriot B Sai Praneeth to book his spot in the semifinal of the men’s singles event at the Australian Open Superseries event, in Sydney, on Friday.

Srikanth, who had suffered a three-game defeat at the hands of Praneeth in the final of the Singapore Open Supreseries, earlier this year, overcame the latter in the quarterfinal, winning the match 25-23, 21-17 in straight games.

It was a closely-fought encounter, as the two players, who know all about each other’s game, went full tilt into the match. While Praneeth took an early lead in the first game, Srikanth fought his way back, to level the scores at 10-10. The two players further went on to draw level with each other at 12-12, and at 13-13.

Praneeth pulled away with four consecutive points after that point, but Srikanth again fought back to take a 20-17 lead, before the former drew level again, to take the game into a tie-breaker.

After going neck-and-neck with each other for a few points, Srikanth finally got the break that he so desperately desired, and clinched the first game 25-23.

Sai Praneeth could never really recover from the psychological blow of the tie-breaker. Despite the fact that the Singapore Open champion took an early lead in the second game, Srikanth fought back yet again, to get an edge. Unlike the first game however, Srikanth never let Praneeth back into the match, once he got a lead into the second one.

Although Praneeth fought hard, Srikanth managed to maintain a lead over his compatriot, and finally clinched the second game and the match.

Tags: kidambi srikanth, b sai praneeth, australian open super series

 




Related Stories

Kidambi defeated world no 1 Son Wan Ho for the second time in two weeks. (Photo: AP)

Australian Open: Srikanth beats world no 1 Son Wan Ho, enters quarterfinals

Kidambi Srikanth has now set up a last-eight clash against his fellow countryman B Sai Praneeth.
22 Jun 2017 12:40 PM
Saina beat fourth seed Sung Ji Hyun of Korea 21-10 21-16. (Photo: BAI / Twitter)

Australian Open: Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal, Sai Praneeth advance to next round

It was a mixed day for Indian shuttlers as four others were knocked out in the first round itself.
21 Jun 2017 1:26 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Lasith Malinga under investigation after ‘monkey’ jibe at Sri Lanka sports minister

Lasith Malinga, 33, was a surprise choice for the Sri Lanka squad as he has played little international cricket in the previous 18 months because of injury.(Photo: AP)
 

Is HTC making the next Pixel phones for Google?

The Google phones might drop the delicate rear glass panels from the U11's body and adapt a metallic body along with a rear fingerprint sensor.
 

Akshay Kumar’s Crack to clash with Shah Rukh Khan and Imtiaz Ali’s next?

Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for his film in Prague.
 

Confirmed! Television actress Mouni Roy to debut in Akshay Kumar’s Gold

Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy.
 

The new space race: Why we need a human mission to Mars

(Representational image/Mars)
 

Watch: Leaked! Even before its release, SRK's magician act from Tubelight goes viral

One of the pictures from the film leaked on Twitter.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Badminton

Australian Open: Srikanth beats world no 1 Son Wan Ho, enters quarterfinals

Kidambi defeated world no 1 Son Wan Ho for the second time in two weeks. (Photo: AP)

Australian Open: Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal, Sai Praneeth advance to next round

Saina beat fourth seed Sung Ji Hyun of Korea 21-10 21-16. (Photo: BAI / Twitter)

Australian Open: Parupalli Kashyap to face World number one Son Wan Ho in main draw

Kashyap, who is trying to make a comeback after losing a lot of time due to a series of injuries, saw off China's Zhao Junpeng 21-15 21-18 in the opening round before disposing Indonesia Super Series Premier runners-up Japan's Kazumasa Sakai 21-5 21-16 in the second men's singles match.(Photo: PTI)

After Indonesian Open win, Kidambi Srikanth shifts focus to Australian Open

On Sunday, Kidambi Srikanth came out with a spectacular performance as he defeated unseeded Kazumasa Sakai of Japan in straight games to win the men's singles title of the Indonesia Super Series Premier badminton tournament in Jakarta.(Photo: AP)

Kidambi Srikanth clinches maiden Indonesia Open Superseries title

Kidambi Srikanth showed great character to rally back into the match in the second game. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham