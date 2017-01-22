Sports, Badminton

Saina Nehwal cruises into final of Malaysia masters title

PTI
Published Jan 22, 2017, 12:59 am IST
Updated Jan 22, 2017, 3:30 am IST
Saina Nehwal
Sarawak (Malaysia): Saina Nehwal produced a dominating performance to notch up a straight-sets win over Hong Kong’s Yip Pui Yin to seal her place in the final of the $120,000 Malaysia Masters Grand Prix Gold on Saturday.

The London Olympics bronze medallist, who has been desperately looking for a win to boost her confidence after knee surgery, thrashed fifth seed Yip 21-13 21-10 in a lop-sided semi-final.

Saina, 26, who clinched the Australian Open last year, faces Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong in the summit clash. The unheralded world no. 67 from Thailand stunned world no. 19 Cheung Ngan Yi, seeded second, 21-19 20-22 21-18 in a semi-final hat lasting an hour and 16 minutes.

Saina enjoyed a 6-2 head-to-head record against Yip. Saina opened up a 4-1 lead but lost control of the match after that as Yip erased the deficit and grabbed a 7-4 advantage.

Yip managed a 12-9 lead but the Indian reeled off five straight points to first turn the tables and then amassed seven points on the trot to leave the Hong Kong player stranded.

In the second game, there was a marked difference between the two as Saina simply walked away with the game without giving any chance to her rival. She opened up a 6-0 lead and extended it to win.

