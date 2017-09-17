 LIVE !  :  PV Sindhu, who lost a hard-fought final against her Japanese opponent Nozomi Okuhara in Glasgow last month, will like to the return the favour as the two came face to face in the capital city of South Korea. (Photo: AP) LIVE| Korean Open BWF Super Series final: P.V. Sindhu takes on Nozomi Okuhara
 
LIVE| Korean Open BWF Super Series final: P.V. Sindhu takes on Nozomi Okuhara

Published Sep 17, 2017
It’s a repeat of BWF World Badminton Championships final as PV Sindhu take on Nozomi Okuhara in the BWF Korean Open Super Series final.
Seoul: It’s a repeat of BWF World Badminton Championships final as PV Sindhu take on Nozomi Okuhara in the BWF Korean Open Super Series final here on Sunday.

The Indian, who lost a hard-fought final against her Japanese opponent in Glasgow last month, will like to the return the favour as the two came face to face in the capital city of South Korea.

Sindhu began her Korean Open campaign with a 21-12, 21-8 win against Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi. The Indian shuttler then defeated Thailand's Nitchaon Jindapol in a closely-contested 22-20, 21-17 second round match.

In the quarterfinal clash, Sindhu got the better of Japan’s Minatsu Mitani 21-19, 16-21, 21-10.

In the semifinal clash on Saturday, Sindhu held her nerve as she overcame China's He Bingjiao. Sindhu, who had won the opening game 21-10, could not cash in on a healthy lead in the second game as He Bingjiao won the second game 21-17. Sindhu managed to hold on to the lead and win the third game 21-16 to seal a place in the final.

Meanwhile, eighth-seed  Nozomi Okuhara of Japan started her campaign with a stuttering 21-19,21-17 win over Beiwen Zhang of United States of America. In the second round, Okuhara faced her compatriot Sakaya Sato whom she beat 21-16,21-13. In the quarterfinal, Okuhara dispatched Yip Pui Yin of Hong Kong. In the semi-final, Okuhara overcame second seed and compatriot Akane Yamaguchi 21-17,21-18 to enter the final.

In the BWF World Championships final last month, both shuttlers gave everything they had in one of the most brutal contests seen in the history of the championship, where neither of them had the strength to stand, but somehow they managed to push themselves.

The 21-shot rally between both of them in the second game was the highlight of the final after the which Okuhara lay flat on the ground with no energy left.

In the end, Okuhara held her nerves and clinched the gold medal by beating Sindhu  21-19, 20-22, 22-20 in a contest that lasted for 110 minutes.

The Korean Open Super Series women’s singles final will be a mouth-watering clash between the two finalists of the World Championships. The match will be expected to be a close -fought affair between the two and the player with strong mental and physical strength will be expected to come out on top.

