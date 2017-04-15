 LIVE !  :  Robin Uthappa has gone all guns blazing in this innings. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| KKR vs SRH: Ben Cutting strikes, Robin Uthappa departs
 
Sports, Badminton

Singapore Super Series: B Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth set for final showdown

AGENCIES
Published Apr 15, 2017, 4:01 pm IST
Updated Apr 15, 2017, 4:41 pm IST
B Sai Praneeth dished out a dominating performance to outclass Korea's Lee Dong-keun 21-6, 21-8 in a lop-sided semifinal.
The Indian has some big wins in his career, which include victories against 2003 All England Champion Muhammad Hafiz, former World and Olympic champion Hashim of Malaysia, and three-time Olympic silver medallist and World No. 1 Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia. (Photo: PTI)
 The Indian has some big wins in his career, which include victories against 2003 All England Champion Muhammad Hafiz, former World and Olympic champion Hashim of Malaysia, and three-time Olympic silver medallist and World No. 1 Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia. (Photo: PTI)

Singapore: It is an all Indian final at Singapore Super Series as B Sai Praneeth will face compatriot Kidambi Srikanth in the final showdown.

B Sai Praneeth dished out a dominating performance to outclass Korea's Lee Dong-keun in straight games and reach his maiden Super Series final at the Singapore Open here on Saturday.

Kidambi Srikanth beat Indonesia's Anthony Ginting 21-13,21-14 to seal his place in the final.

Praneeth, who had reached the finals at Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold in January only to suffer an injury in his shoulders, continued his rampaging run in the tournament to thrash three-time Korea Masters Grand Prix Gold winner Lee 21-6, 21-8 in a lop-sided semifinal match.

The 24-year-old from Hyderabad, who had clinched the Canada Open last year, came out with a well sorted strategy and executed it brilliantly to completely blow away his opponent in the opening game.

In the second game, Praneeth continued to dominate the proceedings and zoomed to a 9-1 lead. The Korean managed to reduce the deficit to 4-10 before the Indian entered the break with a 11-4 lead.

The Indian has some big wins in his career, which include victories against 2003 All England Champion Muhammad Hafiz, former World and Olympic champion Hashim of Malaysia, and three-time Olympic silver medallist and World No. 1 Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia.

Tags: b sai praneeth, singapore super series, lee dong-keun, kidambi srikanth
Location: Singapore, , Singapore

Nation Gallery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led his party to a stupendous victory in UP, ending BJP’s 14-year exile in India’s most-populous state.

Modi’s magic brings a saffron Holi to Uttar Pradesh
11 people were killed and at least 30 others injured after a private bus heading to Bhubaneswar from Hyderabad fell into a river near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh early morning on Tuesday. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)

11 dead, at least 30 injured after private bus falls into river in Andhra Pradesh
Thick smoke enveloped Bellandur lake after a fire broke out when garbage strewn around it was set ablaze.

Sky of smoke: Bengaluru's Bellandur lake catches fire again!
The White House on Friday welcomed the Premier of Japan Shinzo Abe and his wife who are on an official state visit.

Donald Trump and Japan's Shinzo Abe share high-five on Florida golf course
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, during the Budget Session.

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley paints a positive picture
India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day on Thursday. The day is marked by a grand parade in the national capital, New Delhi.

In Pictures: India celebrates 68th Republic Day
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Delhi's Rajiv Chowk metro station plays porn video; investigation on

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

Racist poster saying ‘Prohibit blacks and dogs’ at milk shop goes viral

The photo at a milk shop on Burleigh Road in Melbourne has now gone viral and many people are criticising it for the racist statement. (Photo:Twitter/funkycarbon)
 

Watch: Varun and Taapsee are acing Judwaa's iconic song during rehearsals

Screengrabs from the video.
 

Nokia 8 and 9 get leaked in images, showcase bezel-less design

Both the phones could feature glass or ceramic bodies along with the top-notch specifications.
 

Watch: RCB's Samuel Badree, Gujarat Lions' Andrew Tye’s hat-tricks light up IPL 2017

Samuel Badree became the first bowler to scalp a hat-trick in IPL 10 while Andrew Tye scalped a hat-trick on his IPL debut. (Photo: BCCI / PTI)
 

Pakistan's presence forces India to pull out of Sultan of Johor Cup

Earlier in January, Hockey India announced its decision to not play any tournaments against Pakistan until they submit an unconditional written apology for lewd and unprofessional behaviour of the Pakistan team during Champions Trophy 2014. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Badminton

Singapore Super Series: Carolina Marin downs PV Sindhu in quarterfinals

It was a rare bad day in office for PV Sindhu as she was completely outwitted by Carolina Marin 21-11, 21-15, who showed tremendous agility and pounced on every opportunity to emerge victorious. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth advance to quarterfinals Singapore Super Series

PV Sindhu will take on the winner of the match between Chia Hsin Lee and Carolina Marin. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu, unknown Nikhar Garg in fray for BWF athletes' commission

PV Sindhu., who clinched silver medal at the Rio Olympics, is among the nine shuttlers vying for a position in the Badminton World Federation's Athletes Commission. (Photo: )

China's Lin Dan grabs first ever Malaysia Open title

Lin Dan defeated Lee Chong Wei 21-19, 21-14 in 55 minutes. (Photo: AP)

Malaysia Open: Ajay Jayaram stuns world No. 2 Viktor Axelsen

Ajay Jayaram rebounded strongly to register a 9-21,21-14, 21-19 win over his Danish opponent. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham