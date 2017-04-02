Sports, Badminton

India Open Super Series: PV Sindhu takes on Carolina Marin in clash of the titans

ANI
Published Apr 2, 2017, 9:37 am IST
Updated Apr 2, 2017, 9:38 am IST
In Rio Olympics final replay, PV Sindhu will take on Olympic champion Carolina Marin in a summit clash in the India Open Super Series.
Out of the 10 occasions that both these superstars clashed, PV Sindhu has now won seven times. (Photo: AFP)
 Out of the 10 occasions that both these superstars clashed, PV Sindhu has now won seven times. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Ace Indian Shuttler PV Sindhu will take on Olympic champion Carolina Marin on Sunday in a summit clash in the India Open Super Series Badminton tournament at the Siri Fort Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

This will not be the first meeting between Sindhu and Marin since their classic Olympic clash in August, 2016, in which the Spaniard emerged victorious.

Out of the 10 occasions that both these superstars clashed, Sindhu has now won seven times.

They locked horns at the Dubai World Superseries Finals in December last year in a group match which the Indian won in straight game.

Sindhu got a hard-fought win 21-18, 14-21, 21-14 over World No 4 Korean Sung Ji Hyun in the semi-finals of the tournament on Saturday.

Earlier, two-time World Champion Carolina Marin of Spain defeated Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in straight sets, 21-16, 21-14 to reach the finals.

"For everyone it will be a rematch from the Olympic finals but for us it will be a new chapter in our rivalry. She will have the home support but it will surely be an interesting match," 2016 Olympic champion Marin said about the mouth-watering clash with Sindhu.

In the men's finals, top seeded Viktor Axelsen will meet Chou Chen Tien Chou of Chinese Taipei. Top seeded Axelsen got the better off NG Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong 21-12, 21-13, while Chou Chen beat the Danish youngster Anders Antonsen 21-17, 21-14.

Tags: pv sindhu, carolina marin, india open super series
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

