Science

NASA to announce major details on mission to 'touch the sun' tomorrow

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 30, 2017, 9:01 am IST
Updated May 30, 2017, 9:21 am IST
The space agency will announce details about the mission through a livestreamed on NASA’s television or agency website.
The Sun’s outer atmosphere Corona is several hundreds of times hotter than the sun’s surface, with temperature at 500,000 degree Celsius or higher.
 The Sun’s outer atmosphere Corona is several hundreds of times hotter than the sun’s surface, with temperature at 500,000 degree Celsius or higher.

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is set to share major details about its first mission “to touch the sun” with the world at 8.30pm on May 31. The space agency will announce details about the mission through a livestreamed event from the University of Chicago’s William Eckhardt Research Centre Auditorium on NASA’s television and agency website.

The spacecraft, Solar Probe Plus (SPP), is set to launch in the summer of 2018. “Placed in orbit within four million miles of the sun’s surface, and facing heat and radiation unlike any spacecraft in history, the spacecraft will explore the sun’s outer atmosphere and make critical observations that will answer decades-old questions about the physics of how stars work,” said NASA. “The resulting data will improve forecasts of major space weather events that impact life on Earth, as well as satellites and astronauts in space.”

For reasons currently unknown, the Sun’s outer atmosphere Corona is several hundreds of times hotter than the sun’s surface, with temperature at 500,000 degree Celsius or higher.

To obtain valuable data about our parent star, the solar probe will have to withstand the sizzling temperatures exceeding 1,400 degree Celsius and radiation, which NASA has planned to do so by protecting it by an 11.5cm thick carbon-composite heat shield.

It will be equipped with various instruments, including a 3D camera, solar wind particle detector and a device to measure the magnetic fields. The expected cost of the solar probe project is said to be around $180 million.

Earlier reports suggest, Solar Probe Plus is not the only project by NASA underway to get close to the Sun. The space agency, is working along with European space Agency (ESA) on another project to Sun called Solar Orbiter, a satellite that would also be launched to the star before 2020.

Tags: sun, solar probe plus, nasa

Sports Gallery

Mumbai Indians have become the undisputed leaders in IPL after clinching their 3rd title. (Photo: BCCI)

From 2008 to 2017: Mumbai Indians and all the other IPL champions in the last decade
With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

UK: In freak accident, female zookeeper dies after tiger enters enclosure

According to the zoo's website, the 25-acre park is home to Malaysian and Bengal tigers. (Photo: AFP/Representational))
 

Cell therapy may save diabetics from amputation by healing wounds

The white cells specialize in major cellular clean-up processes and are essential for tissue repair. (Photo: Pixabay))
 

Tiger Woods apologises after arrest, says alcohol not involved

The arrest is the latest gloomy episode to hit Tiger Woods, who once towered over his sport before being engulfed by turmoil in his private life and a series of debilitating injuries. (Photo: AP)
 

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 squads: Here's how groups and teams line up

While hosts England are the favourites, India, led by Virat Kohli, has all the firepower to defend their title. (Photo: AFP)
 

iPhone 8 schematics leaked; reveals edge-to-edge display

According to a report from Economic Daily News suggests that the current Touch ID will be replaced by another system that will work when the user places finger on the OLED display.
 

Samsung J5 and J7 2017 editions leak in video

It seems that Samsung has realised its product's weakness and therefore worked hard on the J5 and J7 for 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

New NASA tech to help drones land safely

(Representational image)

New designer viruses can help fight cancer: study

Immunotherapies, used to treat cancer for many years,

Great Barrier Reef bleaching worse than first thought

Corals can recover if the water temperature drops and the algae are able to recolonise them, but it can take a decade

India’s largest rocket ever made, to be tested in June

(Photo: PTI)

Why nuclear could become the next 'fossil' fuel

Nuclear power plant (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham