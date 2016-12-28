Science

ISRO to launch record 83 satellites in one go in Jan

PTI
Published Dec 28, 2016, 8:18 am IST
Updated Dec 28, 2016, 9:22 am IST
The space agency had earlier sent 10 satellites into orbit in a single mission in 2008.
Of the 83 satellites, 80 belong to Israel, Kazakhstan, Netherlands, Switzerland and the US. They weigh about 500 kg.
 Of the 83 satellites, 80 belong to Israel, Kazakhstan, Netherlands, Switzerland and the US. They weigh about 500 kg.

ISRO had said it would launch a record 83 satellites in one go using its workhorse PSLV-C37 toward the end of January.

"We are working for a January launch. It will be toward the end of January. The date has to be fixed," Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman A S Kiran Kumar told reporters here.

Of the 83 satellites, 80 belong to Israel, Kazakhstan, Netherlands, Switzerland and the US. They weigh about 500 kg.

The three Indian satellites are Cartosat-2 series, weighing 730 kg as primary payload, and INS-IA and INS-1B, weighing 30 kg.

Setting a record in its space programme, ISRO in June had successfully launched 20 satellites, including its earth observation Cartosat-2 series, in a single mission on board  PSLV-C34 from the spaceport in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

The space agency had earlier sent 10 satellites into orbit in a single mission in 2008.

Calling 2016 a "good" year, Kumar said ISRO would launch at least five communication satellites in 2017.

"It (launches) will be more next year, we are actually looking at almost something like five communication satellites, then many more others. Some earth observation also," he said in response to a question on the number of launches that can be expected in 2017.

"In the year we are primarily trying to do our GSLV Mark III, then Mark II... one more launch we are trying to do," Kumar said.

The first three months should see three launches, beyond which ISRO was targeting almost one a month, he said on the sidelines of the 21st convocation of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) here.

Stating that 2016 was a good year because ISRO was able to improve on what they were doing the previous year, Kumar said the main emphasis now was on building capacity.

"We need more and more capacity, launch capacity. We are working toward that. Our effort is to continuously increase," he added.

On transponder augmentation that ISRO is looking for, he said, "GSAT-17 is having another 48 transponders, then there is a SAARC satellite which will have about 12 transponders, then we are getting into the next generation GSAT-11 and GSAT-19. We are trying to do something like 14-gigabyte and 90-gigabyte type of thing- multi beam satellites."

Noting that ISRO is conducting tests for hazard avoidance for Chandrayaan 2 as it lands, he said, "We are verifying the performance of the system as designed." "Chandrayaan 2, we are preparing for hazard avoidance, as it lands then it has to avoid boulders and things. We are verifying the performance of the system as designed, so there are some craters created and as it comes down how it negotiates. We are evaluating the performance of the system," he added.

ISRO has been conducting these tests at its facility in Challakere in Chitradurga district of Karnataka.

Tags: isro, satellite, space

Lifestyle Gallery

While everything that glitters made a come back in 2016, trends like hidden rainbow hair and hologhraphic lip gloss ruled as social media became a platform for spreading the word (Photo: Instagram)

Yearender 2016: Hottest beauty trends this year
The Melanin Goddess dazzled the world of fashion this year while Indian acid attack survivor Reshma Qureshi gave hope with her appearance at NY Fashion Week, a year when people made news on the fashion circuit for good initiatives as well as the wrong reasons (Photo: AFP/Instagram/Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Making news on the ramp
While security arrangements in Europe were in place for Christmas, people across the Middle East, Pakistan and India celebrated Christmas with jubilation (Photo: AP)

Yearender 2016: Silent Night, Holy Night
2016 saw a variety of people take the internet by storm like the man who sat through a typhoon, Donald Trump, Van Gaal and the badass haw kept us busy. (Photo: Twitter/Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Best photoshop battles of the year
The year saw several memes popping up on the social media with Chatur from 3 Idiots making a comeback, people discovering their inner voice and Sonam Gupta's infidelity creating a buzz (Photo: Facebook/Twitter))

Yearender 2016: Viral memes this year
From the charming chaiwalla from Pakistan to the talented 6-year-old Chef, this was a year when social media stars lived the dream (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Social media trailblazers this year
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mohammed Shami’s father hits back at trolls targeting cricketer's wife

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami was trolled on social media recently, because of his wife’s choice of clothes. (Photo: Mohammed Shami Facebook)
 

'Amul girl' may soon make way into your homes through merchandise

The Amul butter girl.
 

Take a look inside Salman Khan's lavish 51st birthday bash

Many inside pictures from the grand birthday bash found its way on the internet.
 

That was quick! Deepika reacts to Katrina-Anushka's 'not a good friend' jibe

Thanks to Deepika, all seems well, or does she believe she has the last laugh with the best of numbers and best of films in her kitty?
 

Virat Kohli pips Steve Smith as Cricket Australia's 'ODI Captain of Year'

Virat Kohli was named skipper of Cricket Australia's ODI team of the year. (Photo: AFP)
 

Hyderabad boy files complaint against grandma for reducing playtime hours

He later took back the complaint after being offered chocolates and assurances (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

China to launch its first Mars probe by 2020

Representational image.

Cucumbers grown in space show how plants sense gravity

Using samples grown on board the ISS, researchers highlight the valuable contribution of the gravity-sensitive CsPIN1 protein to this process. (Photo: Tohoku University)

Pioneering astronomer Vera Rubin, who helped find dark matter evidence, dies at 88

Vera Rubin (Photo: Vassar College Library)

Soon, devices that convert heat into electricity

A growing area of research called solid-state thermoelectrics aims to capture that waste heat inside specially designed materials to generate power and increase overall energy efficiency. (Representationa image)

World's most heat resistant material found

Tantalum carbide (TaC) and hafnium carbide (HfC) are refractory ceramics, meaning they are extraordinarily resistant to heat. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham