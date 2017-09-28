 LIVE !  :  Umesh Yadav has struck twice in quick succession to dismiss Aaron Finch and Steve Smith as India have made a strong comeback in the fourth ODI after Finch and David Warner’s 231-run opening stand. (Photo: AP) LIVE| India vs Australia, 4th ODI: Kedar, Umesh derail Australian charge
 
Science

Scientists detect fourth gravitational wave

PTI
Published Sep 28, 2017, 3:02 pm IST
Updated Sep 28, 2017, 3:05 pm IST
It is the first joint detection of gravitational waves with the Virgo and LIGO collaborations.
The newly produced spinning black hole has about 53 times the mass of our sun, which means that about 3 solar masses were converted into gravitational-wave energy during the merger.
 The newly produced spinning black hole has about 53 times the mass of our sun, which means that about 3 solar masses were converted into gravitational-wave energy during the merger.

Scientists have made the fourth detection of gravitational waves – ripples in the fabric of space and time – formed by the collision of two massive black holes located about 1.8 billion light-years away. The signal was recorded on August 14 by the Virgo detector located in Italy, and the two Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) detectors located in the US.

It is the first joint detection of gravitational waves with the Virgo and LIGO collaborations. The transient gravitational-wave signal was produced by the collision of two stellar mass black holes, researchers said. The detected gravitational waves – ripples in space and time – were emitted during the final moments of the merger of two black holes with masses about 31 and 25 times the mass of the Sun and located about 1.8 billion light-years away.

The newly produced spinning black hole has about 53 times the mass of our sun, which means that about 3 solar masses were converted into gravitational-wave energy during the merger. Findings from the event, known as GW170814, will be published in the journal Physical Review Letters. With the next observing run planned for 2018 such detections can be expected weekly or even more often, Shoemaker said.

“It is wonderful to see a first gravitational-wave signal in our brand new Advanced Virgo detector only two weeks after it officially started taking data,” said Jo van den Brand from Vrije Universiteit (VU) Amsterdam in the Netherlands, spokesperson of the Virgo collaboration.

Advanced LIGO is a second-generation gravitational-wave detector consisting of the two identical interferometers in Louisiana and Washington, and uses precision laser interferometry to detect gravitational waves. It detected the first gravitational wave in February last year, almost 100 years after German scientist Albert Einstein predicted the phenomenon.

Advanced Virgo is the second-generation instrument built and operated by the Virgo collaboration to search for gravitational waves. With the end of observations with the initial Virgo detector in October 2011, the integration of the Advanced Virgo detector began.

The Virgo detector joined the LIGO detectors on August 1 this year. The real-time detection on August 14 was triggered with data from all three LIGO and Virgo instruments. Virgo is, at present, less sensitive than LIGO, but two independent search algorithms based on all the information available from the three detectors demonstrated the evidence of a signal in the Virgo data as well.

Tags: gravity, ligo, space




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nanny accuses woman of being stingy after being caught drinking her breast milk

The nanny's previous employers let her take the leftover milk (Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: Steve Smith, Sanjay Manjrekar laugh over Virat Kohli's toss goof up

The coin slipped from Kohli’s fingers and instead of going up in the air, it landed flat on the ground, causing the Australia skipper and anchor Sanjay Manjrekar to burst into laughter. (Photo: BCCI)
 

LIVE| India vs Australia, 4th ODI: Kedar, Umesh derail Australian charge

Umesh Yadav has struck twice in quick succession to dismiss Aaron Finch and Steve Smith as India have made a strong comeback in the fourth ODI after Finch and David Warner’s 231-run opening stand. (Photo: AP)
 

Are Australia watching? India's toe-crusher Jasprit Bumrah hits bulls eye in nets

Jasprit Bumrah has formed a formidable partnership with new-ball partner Bhuvneshwar Kumar. (Photo: AP)
 

Here's the schedule: CSA announce Virat Kohli-led Team India's tour to South Africa

The Virat Kohli-led India team will play a two-day warm up match, starting on December 30, which will be followed by the first Test at Cape Town from January 5. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia rekindling old romance in London?

The two last appeared together in 'Gunaah'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

F1 team uses racing car technology to keep newborns safe in ambulances

The pods are now being used by the UK’s Children’s Acute Transport Service. Eithne Polke, the service’s operational manager, said the design had “made a big difference to our transportation processes”.

India’s Mars Orbiter Mission completes 3 years in orbit

The country had on 24 September 2014 successfully placed the Mars Orbiter Mission spacecraft in the orbit around the red plane.

Australia to create national space agency

The EOS Space Systems Satellite Laser Ranging Facility tracks space debris at Mount Stromlo near Canberra. (Photo: AFP)

Ancient Mars supported liquid water: study

A region of Mars named Aeolis Dorsa contains some of the most spectacular and densely packed river deposits seen on the planet, researchers said.

Mysterious night side of Venus revealed for first time

Venus' atmosphere is dominated by strong winds that whirl around the planet far faster than Venus itself rotates.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham