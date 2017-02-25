 LIVE !  :  While Virat Kohli-led side will be hoping to cut down Australia’s lead, the fielders will have to pull up their socks to save the Pune Test. (Photo: BCCI) Live Test cricket score India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 3
 
Science

NASA weighing risk of adding crew to megarocket's 1st flight

AP
Published Feb 25, 2017, 7:59 am IST
Updated Feb 25, 2017, 8:00 am IST
The objective is to speed up a manned mission; under the current plan, astronauts wouldn't climb aboard until 2021.
NASA is shooting for an unmanned test flight for late next year. Putting people on board would delay the mission and require extra money. (Representational image)
 NASA is shooting for an unmanned test flight for late next year. Putting people on board would delay the mission and require extra money. (Representational image)

NASA is weighing the risk of adding astronauts to the first flight of its new megarocket, designed to eventually send crews to Mars. The space agency's human exploration chief said Friday that his boss and the Trump administration asked for the feasibility study. The objective is to see what it would take to speed up a manned mission; under the current plan, astronauts wouldn't climb aboard until 2021- at best.

The Space Launch System, known as SLS, will be the most powerful rocket ever built when it flies.

NASA is shooting for an unmanned test flight for late next year. Putting people on board would delay the mission and require extra money. The space agency's William Gerstenmaier said if adding astronauts to the first flight means delaying beyond 2019, it would probably be better to stick with the original plan.

Under that plan, Gerstenmaier said, nearly three years are needed between an unmanned flight test and a crewed mission to make launch platform changes at Kennedy Space Center.

The crew capsule - Orion - already has been flown in space. Containing memorabilia and toys but no people, the capsule was launched into an extremely long orbit of Earth in 2014 by a Delta IV rocket, and splashed down into the Pacific.

NASA normally prefers testing rockets without people, although for the inaugural space shuttle flight in 1981, two pilots were on board. A crew of just two also is planned for the 2021 mission. NASA expects to issue its report in about a month.

Tags: nasa, mars, gerstenmaier, astronauts

Entertainment Gallery

Kangana Ranaut and other celebrities were spotted arriving for a screening of the film 'Rangoon' late Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana looks beautiful as she, celebs arrive for Rangoon screening
The trailer of Abbas-Mustan's 'Machine', which marks the debut of Abbas Burmawalla's son Mustafa, was released on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Machine trailer: Abbas-Mustan unveil Mustafa as he makes debut with Kiara
Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt promoted their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' of the sets of the reality show 'Dil Hai Hindustani' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt get high on mush at reality show
Several stars from the film industry were spotted arriving for a screening of 'Rangoon' late Wednesday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebrities come out to watch Rangoon
Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur was spotted at the music launch of Mahesh Manjrekar's film 'Rubik's Cube' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Iulia joins Salman as he launches music of Mahesh Manjrekar's film
Akshay Kumar interacted with the media in Mumbai on Wednesday to celebrate the success of his latest film 'Jolly LLB 2'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar celebrates Jolly LLB 2 success in style
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Live Test cricket score India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 3

While Virat Kohli-led side will be hoping to cut down Australia’s lead, the fielders will have to pull up their socks to save the Pune Test. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Labourers in Haryana to get breakfast for Rs 5, full meal for Rs 10

Representational image (Photo: PTI)
 

Focus on certification rather than censoring: Jha on Lipstick Under My Burkha row

Prakash Jha
 

Watch: Crowd refuses to give back ball after Mitchell Marsh six

Virat Kohli reacts on day 2 of the first Test against Australia in Pune. (Photo: AP)
 

Sachin Tendulkar's sleepless night after scoring first 200 in ODIs

Sachin Tendulkar with a copy of his autobiography. (Photo: AFP)
 

Machine music review: Youthful and peppy with the perfect chartbuster recipe

Screengrab from the trailer.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Solar system exploration human imperative of the future

The former Secretary in Department of Space and ex-Chairman of Space Commission, said issues of sustainability are yet to be evaluated on the matter of permanently setting down on Moon.

'Ring of fire' eclipse treat for southern skygazers

The Sun will all but disappear as the Moon crosses its path. (Representational image)

Scientists turn to Chile's Atacama desert to study life on Mars

Scientists are currently investigating if fungi or other organisms could adapt and harvest high levels of ultraviolet radiation as an energy source.

NASA's Jupiter-circling spacecraft stuck making long laps

Juno trekking to Jupitor (Photo : NASA)

SpaceX cargo ship arrives at space station after GPS glitch delay

An illustration showing the SpaceX Dragon attached to the Space Station Harmony Module. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham