Telangana: Amit Shah to chalk out BJP march

Published Mar 31, 2017, 12:38 am IST
TS BJP will identify burning public issues in TS that would be taken up for agitations in respective areas, including Hyderabad.
Hyderabad: Fresh from the party’s landslide win in Uttar Pradesh,  BJP national president Amit Shah will visit Hyderabad in April to draw strategy and give a shot-in-the-arm to the party in TS.

BJP circles say that Amit Shah has decided to focus on the south, especially TS, after Odisha and strengthen the party from grass-roots, booth and state level in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

Towards this, the party has started training classes to identify state-level leaders from the boothlevel.

The training classes that began Thursday focus on “Modi mantra”, one country one people, governance record, vision of Modi, development, security, good governance, nation first, skill development, burning public issues including TS government’s proposed 12 per cent reservations to Muslims, and other focused areas, right from nation to nationalism.

 “Our national president Amit Shah will visit Hyderabad next month to strengthen the party from the grass-roots level and imbibe the party’s national policy. Before his visit, we are undertaking training classes to identify state leaders. We are thinking of identifying one good leader from each of the five-member booth-level committees. Every able leader will be backed by the party for future growth,” said TS BJP president K. Laxman.

There are 32,000 booth committees. BJP national leaders Satish, Muralidhar Rao, Krishna Das, Mahesh Chandra Sharma will also address party workers.

The party’s recent thumping win in the Hindi heartland has once again proved his organisational abilities and jacked up the image of BJP in the country, Dr Laxman said.

Asked about the curriculum for the training classes, he said it would cover all aspects propagated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party besides burning state issues.

