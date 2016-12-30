Nation, Politics

Takam Pario may be next Arunachal CM after Pema Khandu’s suspension

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Dec 30, 2016, 1:15 pm IST
Updated Dec 30, 2016, 1:15 pm IST
Peoples' Party of Arunachal suspended Pema Khandu, 6 others for alleged anti-party activities.
Takam Pario (Photo: Dept of Information, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh)
 Takam Pario (Photo: Dept of Information, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh)

Itanagar: Peoples' Party of Arunachal (PPA) MLA Takam Pario is likely to be the next chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh. The final statement is yet to come out after the PPA meeting.

In a fast-paced development, the Peoples' Party of Arunachal (PPA) on Thursday night suspended Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and five other party MLAs from the primary membership of the party temporarily with immediate effect for alleged anti-party activities.

The five other MLAs are Jambey Tashi (Lumla), Passang Dorjee Sona (Mechuka), Chow Tewa Mein (Chowkham), Zingnu Namchom (Namsai) and Kamlung Mossang (Miao). PPA President Kahfa Bengia in an order stated that by virtue of the power vested in him by the Constitution of the party and the resolution adopted in the state executive committee meeting held on December 20, the MLAs are placed under suspension temporarily from the primary membership with immediate effect pending initiation of disciplinary proceedings.

Bengia said prima facie he was satisfied with the proofs of their indulgence in gross "anti-party" activities. The order further stated that with the suspension, Khandu ceased to be the leader of the PPA Legislature Party. He directed the party MLAs and PPA functionaries not to attend any meeting called by Khandu and said that any members failing to comply with the order would have to face disciplinary action of the party.

Khandu became chief minister in July after exiting from the Congress along with 42 other MLAs to join the PPA in September.

Tags: takam pario, pema khandu, arunachal pradesh political crisis
Location: India, Arunachal Pradesh

World Gallery

From Syrian civil war to US elections, a glimpse into the year that was!

Yearender 2016: The world this year
A typhoon has lashed the northern Philippines, killing at least six people and forcing more than 380,000 in several provinces to abandon Christmas celebrations at home and move to safer ground.

Typhoon Nock-Ten ravages Philippines
The incidents of Islamophobia -- which include attacks on Muslims, intimidation, hate crime incidents as well as vandalism of mosques and Muslim businesses-- have only increased in number and frequency in the year 2016.

Yearender 2016: The rise of Islamophobia
Multiple ground assaults and a deluge of air strikes shrank the Islamic State group's ‘caliphate’ to a rump and decimated its fighters in 2016 but the organisation still remains a potential threat.

Yearender 2016: The year ISIS 'caliphate' buckled
Syrian army took complete control of Aleppo after the last rebel fighters were evacuated from the city, handing President Bashar al-Assad his biggest victory of the war. Syrians celebrate in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, after the army said it has retaken full control of the country's second city.

Aleppo battle ends after four years of seige
These are the political figures who stepped down from the pedestal.

Yearender 2016: Leaders who stepped down from office
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

World's highest bridge opens in China, cost $144 million

The 1,341-metre span cost over 1 billion yuan ($144 million) to build, according to local newspaper Guizhou Daily. (Photo: AFP)
 

Rajkumar Hirani will spend 92k on anyone who helps him come out of his dilemma!

The director-actor duo have worked together on 3 blockbuster films and are reportedly good friends with each other.
 

Box-office: Dangal closes in on 200 crores in 1st week, second highest ever

The film also stars Fatima Sana Sheikh ,Sanya Malhotra and Sakshi Tanwar.
 

Virat Kohli denies engagement rumours with Anushka Sharma

We are not getting engaged and if we were going to, we would not hide, said Virat Kohli clarifying the speculation of his engagement with Anushka Sharma. (Photo: PTI)
 

Rishi compares Jonty Rhodes naming kid India to Saifeena's Taimur, Twitter erupts

Rishi is known for being outspoken and blunt on his social media platforms.
 

Watch: Cricketer Sachin Baby announces marriage with Anna Chandy on a cricket field

While Sachin Baby plays for Kerala in Ranji Trophy and the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL, Anna Chandy is a BDS graduate. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Not scared of probe but investigate Sahara diaries too: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

PM should apologise to nation after end of 50-day period: Cong

File photo of Congress chief spokesperson (Photo: File)

Mumbai: FIR against Maha BJP chief over controversial 'Laxmi' remark

File photo of State BJP President Raosaheb Danve with Amit Shah and State Minister Girish Bapat. (Photo: PTI)

Telangana Oppn stays away from House over govt's 'unfair attitude'

Telangana Assembly

Come clean on whether there is black money in country: BJP to Rahul

Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham