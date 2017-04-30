Let’s talk: EPS camp says OPS faction irregular with demands for AIADMK merger

Chennai: The AIADMK (Amma) faction on Sunday said that it wants to settle disputes with the rival faction through dialogue, despite irregularities in the demands quoted by OPS camp.

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister D. Jayakumar, alleged “contradictions” in the rival camp, saying that while Panneerselvam had said “conducive atmosphere” prevailed for the merger talks, others, including former Ministers S. Semmalai and Ma Foi K. Pandiarajan, were making different statements.

“... (There are) contradictions among themselves. Our only stand is let’s talk,” he told reporters in Chennai.

“We are clear. Come, sit, talk. We are openly saying that let us settle whatever the disputes might be,” he added.

On Saturday, the AIADMK (Amma) group accused the Panneerselvam faction of “refusing” to come for talks, even as the former said the time was “ripe” for discussions.

Sticking to their stand, Panneerselvam’s aide and Rajya Sabha member V Maithreyan had reiterated that AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) faction will concede only if the state government recommends a CBI probe into late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s death

They also demanded party general secretary VK Sasikala, her deputy TTV Dhinakaran and members of her family to be removed from the party.

“Only if these demands are met, the talks will happen. We are clear on that,” he had said.