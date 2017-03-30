Telangana will make its mark globally: Almanac

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao felicitates astrologer B. Santhosh Kumar Sastry as Union minister Bandaru Dattatreya and others look on, at the CM’s camp office in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Amidst timely and bountiful rains, good crops, rapid development in various sectors, national and international recognition for Telangana State and the country, terror threat lurks over the state in August to November of this “Hemalamba” New Year.

These were among some of the predictions by Sringeri peetham’s B. Santhosh Kumar Sastry who conducted the “Panchaga patanam” (Almanac reading) at Janahita, the CM’s Camp Office on the occasion of Ugadi, the Telugu New Year’s Day on Wednesday.

Mr Sastry also predicted a serious threat to the life of a political leader and said that leaders should be careful and conduct pujas. Some of the other predictions were: The software sector will see growth but the country will see scams, adulteration in medicines, problems in medicare and media sector, while crops in black soil will fetch good returns.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s stars too are bright and he would achieve success in all spheres, Mr Sastry said. Mr Chandrasekhar Rao, Assembly Speaker, Council Chairman, ministers, legislators and others, including civil and police officials attended the function.

“People ask me which department I am targeting this year. I said nothing of that sort. But Panchangam says there is a likely increase in terror activities the world over from August to November. Police department should beef up security in the state and be more careful this year,” he said.

There will be Cauvery pushkaralu this year, “Chudamani” partial solar eclipse on August 7 and complete lunar eclipse on January 31, 2018 which will have a salutary effect on TS but pujas will check its effect, Mr Sastry predicted.

While predicting good rains, Mr Sastry advised Endowments department officials to conduct Varuna Japam in every temple in Ashada masam before onset of monsoon so that all rivers, tanks and other water bodies are full to the brim, and Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya are successful.

“There likely is a hurricane in Ashadamasam (June 24/July 23), thunder showers in October especially in Nellore and Prakasam districts and other parts of Rayalaseema but the weather will be pleasant in Deccan plateau, including Hyderabad,” he said.

Mr Sastry also said that women will play a key role this New Year, adding “though men take decisions, they will be influenced by women.” Almanac predicted that crops in black soil besides, tamarind, wheat, betel leaf and a few others will fetch good rates.