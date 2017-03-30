Astrologers predict bright future for Congress, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Hyderabad: Every year on Ugadi day, various pundits come out with their routine predictions, painting a bright future for the political parties that patronise them.

Thus on Wednesday, while reading the contents of the new panchangam (almanac) for the Hemalamba nama samvatsaram at a fete organised by the Telangana Congress Committee in Gandhi Bhavan, Chilukuru Bala Srinivasa Murthy predicted rajayogam (chances of becoming a king or a Chief Minister) for TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy.

The Congress also has a bright future in the state and at the national level, while the ruling party, the TRS, will be riven by internal troubles. The prediction of M. Ramachandra Sastry, who attended a similar fete at the YSR Congress Party office, which was attended by party chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, saw a bright future for the trouble-ridden party chief as “all his problems will be short-lived.”

Moreover, Mr Reddy will be able to win special category status for AP and the party will ride to power in AP, Sastryji said. At the fete organised by the AP government in Vijayawada, Pundit Vedantam Raja Gopala Sastry said AP will be safe in the hands of the “present King” (Chandrababu Naidu).

For the “highly experienced and intellectual Chandrababu”, it is coincidence that this year the King also is Mars, which means everything will turn positive for him, the pundit predicted.

BJP has very bright future: Astrologer

The Telangana state Telugu Desam had also organised Ugadi Panchanga Sravanam at the party headquarters where Pundit Mahamkali Venkata Ramana Sastry said that “the King (Adhipathi) of the year would be Mars and he will only rotate in nine zodiacs out of a total 12, and as such, the present King (K. Chandrasekhar Rao) cannot rule the state as per people’s wishes; the King needs to maintain cordial relations with the neighbouring (Andhra Pradesh) state as well.”

At the Telangana state BJP headquarters, Pundit Sasi Bhushan Sarma predicted a very bright future for the BJP both in the state as well as at the nation level. If the party works hard and with conviction and dedication, it will be stronger in Telangana S, he said.

At a function held at Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao’s camp office, Pragathi Bhavan, on Wednesday morning, Pundit B. Santosh Kumar Sastry said the CM has an excellent horoscope and good yogam and because of these features he will give TS the best administration.

AP Pundit on rains

Meanwhile, Pundit Kusumanatham in his vyavasaya (agriculture) panchangam predicted that Northern India will receive huge rainfall with the effect of Kaala Sarpa dosham and South India will get poor rainfall.

Projects Water reservoirs on the Krishna and Godavari rivers will get full with rains in upstream states. He has predicted that Rayalaseema will receive 45 per cent more rainfall than the average and Coastal Andhra will receive 65 per cent rainfall. However, farmers will get adequate water, he said.