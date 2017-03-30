Nation, Politics

Astrologers predict bright future for Congress, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | CH V M KRISHNA RAO
Published Mar 30, 2017, 5:15 am IST
Updated Mar 30, 2017, 9:26 am IST
The Congress also has a bright future in the state and at the national level while the TRS will be riven by internal troubles.
YS Jagan Mohan
 YS Jagan Mohan

Hyderabad: Every year on Ugadi day, various pundits come out with their routine predictions, painting a bright future for the political parties that patronise them.

Thus on Wednesday, while reading the contents of the new panchangam (almanac) for the Hemalamba nama samvatsaram at a fete organised by the Telangana Congress Committee in Gandhi Bhavan, Chilukuru Bala Srinivasa Murthy predicted rajayogam (chances of becoming a king or a Chief Minister) for TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy.  

The Congress also has a bright future in the state and at the national level, while the ruling party, the TRS, will be riven by internal troubles. The prediction of M. Ramachandra Sastry, who attended a similar fete at the YSR Congress Party office, which was attended by party chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, saw a bright future for the trouble-ridden party chief as “all his problems will be short-lived.”

Moreover, Mr Reddy will be able to win special category status for AP and the party will ride to power in AP, Sastryji said. At the fete organised by the AP government in Vijayawada, Pundit Vedantam Raja Gopala Sastry said AP will be safe in the hands of the “present King” (Chandrababu Naidu).

For the “highly experienced and intellectual Chandrababu”, it is coincidence that this year the King also is Mars, which means everything will turn positive for him, the pundit predicted.

BJP has very bright future: Astrologer
Every year on Ugadi day, various pundits come out with their routine predictions, painting a bright future for the political parties that patronise them.

The Telangana state Telugu Desam had also organised Ugadi Panchanga Sravanam at the party headquarters where Pundit Mahamkali Venkata Ramana Sastry said that “the King (Adhipathi) of the year would be Mars and he will only rotate in nine zodiacs out of a total 12, and as such, the present King (K. Chandrasekhar Rao) cannot rule the state as per people’s wishes; the King needs to maintain cordial relations with the neighbouring (Andhra Pradesh) state as well.”

At the Telangana state BJP headquarters, Pundit Sasi Bhushan Sarma predicted a very bright future for the BJP both in the state as well as at the nation level. If the party works hard and with conviction and dedication, it will be stronger in Telangana S, he said.

At a function held at Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao’s camp office, Pragathi Bhavan, on Wednesday morning, Pundit B. Santosh Kumar Sastry said the CM has an excellent horoscope and good yogam and because of these features he will give TS the best administration.

AP Pundit on rains
Meanwhile, Pundit Kusumanatham in his vyavasaya (agriculture) panchangam predicted that Northern India will receive huge rainfall with the effect of Kaala Sarpa dosham and South India will get poor rainfall.

Projects Water reservoirs on the Krishna and Godavari rivers will get full with rains in upstream states. He has predicted that Rayalaseema will receive 45 per cent more rainfall than the average and Coastal Andhra will receive 65 per cent rainfall. However, farmers will get adequate water, he said.

Tags: congress, future, bjp, ys jagan mohan
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli makes u-turn over friendship remarks about Australians

I continue to be in good terms with the few guys I know and who I’ve played with at RCB and that does not change, tweeted Virat Kohli. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Heart of army man transplanted into old patient in Chennai

The organ was harvested around 3:15 PM at the Army Hospital and then transported in a military ambulance to the Delhi Airport before the transplant. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Ivanka Trump takes unpaid job as White House adviser

Ivanka Trump said on Wednesday she would work in the White House in an unpaid. (Photo: AFP/ File)
 

Winning events more satisfying than being World No. 1: Saina Nehwal

Saina Nehwal beat Chinese Taipei's Chia Hsin Lee 21-10 21-17 to make a positive start in the Indian Open. (Photo: AP)
 

As professional cricketers, we need to move forward: Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha scored his third Test century in Ranchi and was involved in a big partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara, which put India in a winning position, before the match ended in a draw. (Photo: PTI)
 

US students told to write 9/11 essay from Qaeda's viewpoint

"Let's get Hitler's point of view on the Holocaust!" a netizen wrote. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

UP: Akhilesh elected leader of SP in both Houses of UP legislature

Former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Muslim quota move will be fought politically, legally: BJP

BJP leader G.Kishan Reddy (Photo: File)

Discrepancy in BJP’s anti-beef stance ploy to target particular community, says CPIM

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted that it is just a ploy to target a particular community in UP and other states. (Photo: PTI)

RSS man who offered Rs 1 crore for Kerala CM Vijayan's head arrested

RSS chief in Ujjain Kundan Chandrawat and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo: Twitter ANI/PTI)

Don't have faith in machinery conducting elections in R K Nagar: OPS camp

OPS camp leader V Maithreyan (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham