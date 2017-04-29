Nation, Politics

Angry at KCR’s barbs, Congress mulls boycott of BAC meeting

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 29, 2017, 1:00 am IST
Updated Apr 29, 2017, 3:04 am IST
TRS chief was afraid of the Congress coming to power in next polls and hence resorting to mudslinging: Congress leaders
TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy interacts with farmers as former minister Sunita Laxma Reddy looks on, in Narsapur on Friday. (Photo: DC)
 TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy interacts with farmers as former minister Sunita Laxma Reddy looks on, in Narsapur on Friday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: The state Congress leadership on Friday lashed out at Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for calling party leaders “useless”, with senior leaders N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and K. Jana Reddy saying that the TRS chief was afraid of the Congress coming to power in next polls and hence resorting to mudslinging. 

Congress Deputy Leader in the Legislative Council Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy went a step further and urged the TPCC chief to boycott Saturday’s Business Advisory Committee meeting and the one-day special session of both the Houses on Sunday to adopt the amendments to the Land Acquisition Act. 

“Why should the Congress cooperate with the government when the CM is openly calling our leaders “waste and useless fellows” (Daddamma, Chavata, Sanyasis)? he asked. 

“When he has been criticising Congress leaders non-stop and belittling them, why should we attend the session when we can boycott it,” Mr Sudhakar Reddy asked. 

However, Mr Jana Reddy said though the suggestion appeared to be good, a final decision would be taken by the party on Saturday. 

Bowing to pressure, Mr Jana Reddy pre-poned the CLP meeting slated for Sunday morning to Saturday to take a decision on boycotting the session.

In a related development, Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy, participating in 10 km padayatra organised by former minister Sunitha Laxma Reddy in Narsapur Assembly constituency of Medak district, said that the Congress was set to come to power in 2019 and no one, including Mr Rao, could stop it. 

He said that the CM has become anti-farmer which is evident by the fact that the government was releasing thousands of crores for contractors but failing to pay farmers who are reeling for want of remunerative prices for their produce.  He accused the CM of not visiting even one family of farmers who committed suicide. 

Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo: File)

Cong creating hurdles, development won't stop even if I lose my life: KCR

KCR alleged that Congress did not show spine when their CMs YSR Reddy and N Kiran Kumar hurt Telangana's interests.
28 Apr 2017 9:08 AM
TelanganaCM K Chandrasekhar Rao

OU centenary: KCR afraid of students, says senior Congress legislator

He recalled that the students had agitated for a separate Telangana state right from 1969 and had even sacrificed their lives.
27 Apr 2017 1:15 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

Artist Katie Marks uses clay, ceramic and porcelain to make artistic creations out of mugs based of several things like water, skies and more that are absolutely amazing. (Photo: Instagram/Anotherseattleartist)

Artist makes eye-catching mugs that are too good to have coffee in
Art student Monami Ohno uses Amazon delivery boxes to make intricately designed 3D objects to practice for her specialisation in 3D Animation. (Photo: Instagram/monamincb)

Japanese artist uses Amazon delivery boxes to make visually amazing 3D objects
The Suwori tribal festival in Assam is celebrated by locals with traditional elephant fights, elephant races, horse race and tug of war. (Photo: AP)

Assamese locals celebrate the Suwori tribal festival with song and dance
American sand artist Jim Denevan creates exceptional art through geometrical designs that need to be viewed aerially to understand the idea behind them. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

Sand artist creates breathtaking designs that can only be understood aerially
Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Artist 'vandalises' dirty vehicles parked on streets to create art
Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe who became popular as Salt Bae after his sprinkling skills went viral recent posted a photo of him casting his vote in the Turkey elections and photoshoppers had a lot of fun with it. (Photo: Reddit)

Salt Bae cast his vote in his signature pose and the Internet couldn't handle it
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Goa: SpiceJet flight takes off without informing passengers

SpiceJet flight. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 

Bangladeshi girl with three legs can walk again after rare surgery

The surgery was conducted at the Monash Chidren's Hospital after a part of the third leg was already cut off in Bangladesh. (Photo: AFP)
 

This 3-year-old boy will blow your mind with his athletic abilities

The Iranian boy has over 807,000 followers and very often seems like a superhero to many people. (Photo: Instagram/arat)
 

Video: Mahendra Singh Dhoni produces another genius of a run out in IPL 2017

Mahendra Singh Dhoni continues to produce magical moments with his gloves. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Video: Boy crashes bike into shop after seeing adult ad on van

The video now has over 33,000 retweets and 46,000 likes.
 

Rajasthani boy gets highest ever score in IIT history and Twitterati goes crazy

The boy from Udaipur scored 360/360 in the IIT JEE exam which is also the first time it has happened in the history of the exam. (Photo: Facebook/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Itanagar: Major setback to Congress as 23 councillors join BJP

The Councillors expressed confidence on the Khandu-led BJP Government and local legislator, Parliamentary Secretary TechiKaso, who they said had their full support. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Lt Governor 'fires 1 bullet at me' every day: Kejriwal

Kejriwal's remarks come in the wake of Baijal ordering recovery of Rs 97 crore from the AAP which was

No vote-bank politics: Ravi Shankar Prasad clarifies ‘Muslim sanctity’ remark

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Photo: PTI/File)

Don’t make India ‘Hindia’: MK Stalin lashes out at PM for ‘Hindi imposition’

DMK working president M.K. Stalin (Photo: File)

Lead by example: Rahul takes dig at Modi for advice on social media usage

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham