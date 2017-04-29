Angry at KCR’s barbs, Congress mulls boycott of BAC meeting

TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy interacts with farmers as former minister Sunita Laxma Reddy looks on, in Narsapur on Friday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: The state Congress leadership on Friday lashed out at Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for calling party leaders “useless”, with senior leaders N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and K. Jana Reddy saying that the TRS chief was afraid of the Congress coming to power in next polls and hence resorting to mudslinging.

Congress Deputy Leader in the Legislative Council Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy went a step further and urged the TPCC chief to boycott Saturday’s Business Advisory Committee meeting and the one-day special session of both the Houses on Sunday to adopt the amendments to the Land Acquisition Act.

“Why should the Congress cooperate with the government when the CM is openly calling our leaders “waste and useless fellows” (Daddamma, Chavata, Sanyasis)? he asked.

“When he has been criticising Congress leaders non-stop and belittling them, why should we attend the session when we can boycott it,” Mr Sudhakar Reddy asked.

However, Mr Jana Reddy said though the suggestion appeared to be good, a final decision would be taken by the party on Saturday.

Bowing to pressure, Mr Jana Reddy pre-poned the CLP meeting slated for Sunday morning to Saturday to take a decision on boycotting the session.

In a related development, Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy, participating in 10 km padayatra organised by former minister Sunitha Laxma Reddy in Narsapur Assembly constituency of Medak district, said that the Congress was set to come to power in 2019 and no one, including Mr Rao, could stop it.

He said that the CM has become anti-farmer which is evident by the fact that the government was releasing thousands of crores for contractors but failing to pay farmers who are reeling for want of remunerative prices for their produce. He accused the CM of not visiting even one family of farmers who committed suicide.