Will skin PM, says Tej Pratap Yadav after sensing ‘threat’

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 28, 2017, 1:33 am IST
Updated Nov 28, 2017, 1:33 am IST
This was not the first controversial statement by Tej Pratap Yadav.
Tej Pratap Yadav (Photo: PTI File)
Patna: The downgrading of RJD chief Lalu Yadav’s security cover has kicked up a political storm in Bihar. 

While deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi claimed that “the decision was taken by the Centre after analysing threat perception of Lalu Yadav and other political leaders”, the opposition party RJD called it “a conspiracy against Lalu Yadav”. 

Reacting sharply on the issue RJD chief Lalu Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav raked up a storm by saying, “There is a conspiracy to get my father killed and for that, I can also get Narendra Modi’s skin peeled off,” 

Mr Lalu Yadav, however, defended his son for giving the statement and said “Tej Pratap Yadav gave the statement because he is concerned about me. If a son comes to know about a conspiracy against his father he will react in a similar manner but I don’t approve of this and I have asked him not to give statements like this future”. 

RJD Chief Lalu Yadav believes that the decision to cut his security cover was taken by the Centre on the instructions of BJP and RSS to stop him from visiting Gujarat. 

