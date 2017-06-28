Nation, Politics

Prez poll: Meira Kumar files papers, to start campaign from Sabarmati

PTI
Published Jun 28, 2017, 12:39 pm IST
Updated Jun 28, 2017, 12:59 pm IST
Sonia Gandhi and other top Cong and Oppn leaders were amongst those who proposed and seconded her nomination.
Opposition presidential candidate Meira Kumar files her nomination in the presence of top Congress and Opposition leaders. (Photo: )
New Delhi: Opposition candidate Meira Kumar on Wednesday filed her nomination for the presidential poll in presence of top Congress and Opposition leaders.

Kumar, who filed her papers with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on one side and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on the other, will launch her campaign from Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat on June 30.

Accompanying the former Lok Sabha as she filed her nomination in Parliament House were a host of opposition leaders, including NCP's Sharad Pawar and CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

The nomination papers will be scrutinised on Thursday.

Kumar, who will contest against NDA's Ram Nath Kovind in the July 17 presidential elections, had said on Tuesday that it was a battle of ideologies and not a 'Dalit versus Dalit' fight as was being made out by some.

Tags: meira kumar, ram nath kovind, presidential election, lok sabha
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

 




