Bengal not afraid of BJP, says Mamata Banerjee

Birpara (WB): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged that the BJP was trying to “intimidate” the ruling Trinamul in the state and asserted that Bengal was not afraid of this strategy.

“They (BJP) are afraid of the Trinamul. That is why they are trying to intimidate us. But, the Trinamul cannot be browbeaten. We hold our heads high. Those who challenge me, I accept the challenge. We will capture Delhi,” she said addressing a public meeting here.

In an apparent reference to BJP president Amit Shah’s visit to a slum in her Bhawanipur Assembly constituency in Kolkata on Wednesday, Banerjee said, “They come from Delhi and spread lies. They are in a hurry (to capture power in Bengal). They are threatening to unleash the CBI on us. They cannot handle Gujarat, but they are eyeing Bengal.”

“Before the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the BJP had promised to bring back black money but nothing has happened. It is easy to talk big at the time of elections,” she said.

Referring to the BJP's promise to take over tea gardens, Banerjee told the gathering that over a year had passed since the promise was made, but nothing had happened.