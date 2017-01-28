Quit if you can’t fall in line: Amit Shah to warring Karnataka leaders

Bengaluru: After receiving a severe dressing down from party national president, Amit Shah, BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa and opposition leader in the council, K.S. Eshwarappa have agreed to a truce.

As per the agreement, the party decided to hold functions in the name of legendary warrior, Sangolli Rayanna under the party banner but not under any apolitical outfit (read Sangolli Rayanna Brigade).

The party's OBC morcha will organise such programmes and Yeddyurappa and Eshwarappa will participate in these functions, announced BJP general secretary, Muralidhar Rao.

Yeddyurappa and Eshwarappa will tour all districts and get involved in organisational activities. Shah reportedly told the two leaders, "If you can't act as per party tradition, both of you are free to leave the BJP." This threat worked forcing them to broker peace.

Shah instructed both the leaders to work together, and asked Mr Eshwarappa to conduct SRB activities as part of party platform rather an apolitical event in order to enhance the support base of the party at grass roots level.

Earlier on Friday day, Shah took inputs from Union ministers from Karnataka on ground realities. In the meeting, two Union ministers reportedly told Mr Shah that due to tussle between Mr Yeddyurappa and Mr. Eshwarappa, party workers are in confused status and party is struggling to take forward its fight against the ruling Congress party. These two ministers did not take sides during their discussion with the party president.