Nation, Politics

Quit if you can’t fall in line: Amit Shah to warring Karnataka leaders

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 28, 2017, 3:00 am IST
Updated Jan 28, 2017, 8:30 am IST
Yeddyurappa and Eshwarappa will tour all districts and get involved in organisational activities.
BJP President Amit Shah sounded a warning to Karnataka leaders Yeddyurappa and Eshwarappa. (Photo: PTI)
 BJP President Amit Shah sounded a warning to Karnataka leaders Yeddyurappa and Eshwarappa. (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: After receiving a severe dressing down from party national president, Amit Shah, BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa and opposition leader in the council, K.S. Eshwarappa have agreed to a truce.

As per the agreement, the party decided to hold functions in the name of legendary warrior, Sangolli Rayanna under the party banner but not under any apolitical outfit (read Sangolli Rayanna Brigade).

Read: Mend your ways in our party’s interest: Amit Shah to BS Yeddyurappa, KS Eshwarappa

The party's OBC morcha will organise such programmes and Yeddyurappa and Eshwarappa will participate in these functions, announced  BJP general secretary, Muralidhar Rao. 

Yeddyurappa and Eshwarappa will tour all districts and get involved in organisational activities. Shah reportedly told the two leaders, "If you can't act as per party tradition, both of you are free to leave the BJP." This threat worked forcing them to broker peace.    

Shah instructed both the leaders to work together, and asked Mr Eshwarappa to conduct SRB activities as part of party platform rather an apolitical event in order to enhance the support base of the party at grass roots level.

Earlier on Friday day, Shah took inputs from Union ministers from Karnataka on ground realities. In the meeting, two Union ministers reportedly told Mr Shah that due to tussle between Mr Yeddyurappa and Mr. Eshwarappa, party workers are in confused status and party is struggling to take forward its fight against the ruling Congress party. These two ministers did not take sides during their discussion with the party president.

Tags: amit shah
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Related Stories

State BJP chief B.S. Yeddyurappa with party leader K.S. Eshwarappa.

Mend your ways in our party’s interest: Amit Shah to BS Yeddyurappa, KS Eshwarappa

Two warring leaders summoned to Delhi in view of crisis in state unit.
28 Jan 2017 5:06 AM
Sangolli Rayanna Brigade leader K.S. Eshwarappa at the convention of Sangolli Rayanna Brigade at Kudal Sangam in Bagalkot district

KS Eshwarappa attacks BS Yeddyurappa, calls him Kamsa

Massive rally in Kudal Sangam proves to be a shot in the arm for BJP’s senior Kuruba leader.
27 Jan 2017 4:40 AM

Technology Gallery

Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

White House confuses UK PM Theresa May's name with a porn star's

British Prime Minister Theresa May and President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
 

Kashmir police clear 4 km of snow to rescue stranded pregnant woman

A man checks his vehicle stuck in snow in Tangmarg, northwest of Srinagar (Photo: PTI)
 

Xiaomi Mi 6 Premium with 6GB RAM tipped to feature ceramic body

Xiaomi has already confirmed that it won’t be launching the smartphone at MWC, meaning the company will have a separate event for the Mi 6 launch.
 

Restaurant gives 25% 'seen rat' discount to customer for spotting rodent

The manager said they don't have rodents (Photo: Facebook)
 

WhatsApp lets you track your friends in real-time

Talking about how the feature works, there are ones with privacy implications for WhatsApp users.
 

Couple takes the plunge with first ever undersea wedding in Kerala

They underwent two days of training before the wedding (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

HP CM Virbhadra springs surprise, offers his Assembly seat to his son

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul-Modi face off in Punjab: Congress is history now, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at a rally in Punjab. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Ram temple issue will always be alive: Katiyar

BJP MP Vinay Katiyar (Photo: File)

India as a Republic cannot function according to dictator's whims: Rahul on Modi

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: File)

Not acceptable to the party: Venkaiah slams Katiyar's sexist comment on Priyanka

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting M Venkaiah Naidu speaking at IIMC. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham