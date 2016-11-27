On note ban, PM is Moun Modi, says Sitaram Yechury

Nation, Politics

Published Nov 27, 2016
Updated Nov 27, 2016, 2:22 am IST
Sitaram Yechury, said the Indian economy would require at least six months time to recover from Centre's decision of demonetisation.
CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury (Photo: PTI)
 CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury (Photo: PTI)

BENGALURU: Criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not speaking in parliament but commenting on demonetization in public rallies, CPI(M) general secretary, Sitaram Yechury, said the Indian economy would require at least six months time to recover from the impact of the Union government’s decision to scrap currency notes of high value denomination.

Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “Narendra Moun Modi” during an interaction with the media here on Saturday, he said “Mr Narendra Modi used to call Manmohan Singh "Moun Mohan Singh" - that he doesn't open his mouth. In this parliament session, the tables have reversed.

Manmohan Singh spoke rather eloquently and it was Modi who was sitting silent and did not come back to parliament after the break. It will take 175 days - it means six months - to actually bring back the economy to a level which was there prior to the November 8 announcement. It will have a very deep impact on the Indian economy for medium term.”

