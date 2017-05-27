Nation, Politics

Slogans, publicity fuel Modi government, says KC Venugopal

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 27, 2017, 2:19 am IST
Updated May 27, 2017, 2:19 am IST
Congress MP slammed the PM's favourite crop insurance scheme.
AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at a press conference at KPCC office in Bengaluru on Friday. (Photo: DC)
 AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at a press conference at KPCC office in Bengaluru on Friday. (Photo: DC)

Bengaluru: Describing the Narendra Modi government as one which thrived on 'slogans and publicity,' AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka, K.C. Venugopal on Friday commented that people were at the receiving end with farmer suicides rising and unemployment and corruption zooming.

Addressing a press conference here, the Congress MP slammed the PM's favourite crop insurance scheme or Fasal Bima Yojana, saying it was launched with much fanfare but the rules were so complicated that insurance companies implementing the scheme were the biggest beneficiaries and not farmers! This is reflected in the sad fact that as many as 35 farmers commit suicide in the country every day, he contended.

"No government in history has given so many slogans, no government has spent so much on publicity. But all promises are proving to be a hoax, the Bharatiya Janata Party is turning into Bharatiya Jhoot Party," he quipped.

The Congress leader took potshots at demonetisation effected by the BJP government saying they were yet to come out with data about how much black money had been unearthed after the ban on Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.

Tags: narendra modi government, kc venugopal
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday and were snapped by the shutterbugs. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant-Kriti promote Raabta, Shahid, Shraddha, others snapped
Several Bollywod celebrities were present at the Lonely Planet Travel Awards held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Tamannaah, Pooja, others make a style statement at awards show
Salman Khan launched the trailer of his upcoming film 'Tubelight' in Mumbai on Thursday and was courteous enough to acknowledge the fans who had gathered outside his house. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan launches Tubelight trailer, greets fans outside his house
Karan Johar turned a year older on Thursday and had a grand way of celebrating it with stars from the film industry at his house in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Karan Johar celebrates his birthday with a star-studded bash
Tiger Shroff shot for a promotional video in Mumbai on Wednesday for the Champions Trophy tournament that is set to begin on the June 1 in England. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger dons Indian jersey, displays cool dance moves for Champions Trophy
Sachin Tendulkar held the premiere of his upcoming biopic 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' in Mumbai for stars of the film industry and other celebrities on Wednesday (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin's film premiere: SRK, Aamir, Bachchans, Ranveer, other stars shine
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Courageous bride suffering from cancer throws off wig during wedding

Jamie got married to her fiancé John Stephenson in Texas and removed her wig to show off her bald head. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Google will now track your card spendings

The company will also pull up data from mobile platforms as well and track them later so as to let advertisers know whether their efforts had any influence on the target consumer or not. (Photo: representational)
 

Woman nicknamed ‘elephant face’ gets heart-warming support after live-stream

Liu Ying has difficulty eating and swallowing food and hasn’t improved after an earlier surgery. (Photo: Facebook/Kanthan))
 

Here is what happens at a love and sex festival

People from different countries that come out there to experience sex and love in its most unique form.
 

Exclusive: So, this is the person Sara Ali Khan went out on a movie date with!

Sara Ali Khan. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
 

70 percent women in Egypt can't orgasm due to female genital mutilation

3 million women are at risk of FGM each year (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Allahabad HC cancels Gayatri Prajapati's bail in rape case

Rape-accused UP minister Gayatri Prajapati. (Photo: File)

K'taka to spend Rs 100 cr on select startups: Priyank Kharge

IT Minister Priyank Kharge. (Photo: File)

Maharashtra polls: Congress emerges as largest party in Malegaon; BJP takes Panvel

Congress workers celebration. (Photo: File)

J&K: Two bodies along with weapons recovered in Uri

Indian armed forces personnel. (Photo: File)

Committee may be formed to select presidential candidate: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: File/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham