Slogans, publicity fuel Modi government, says KC Venugopal

Bengaluru: Describing the Narendra Modi government as one which thrived on 'slogans and publicity,' AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka, K.C. Venugopal on Friday commented that people were at the receiving end with farmer suicides rising and unemployment and corruption zooming.

Addressing a press conference here, the Congress MP slammed the PM's favourite crop insurance scheme or Fasal Bima Yojana, saying it was launched with much fanfare but the rules were so complicated that insurance companies implementing the scheme were the biggest beneficiaries and not farmers! This is reflected in the sad fact that as many as 35 farmers commit suicide in the country every day, he contended.

"No government in history has given so many slogans, no government has spent so much on publicity. But all promises are proving to be a hoax, the Bharatiya Janata Party is turning into Bharatiya Jhoot Party," he quipped.

The Congress leader took potshots at demonetisation effected by the BJP government saying they were yet to come out with data about how much black money had been unearthed after the ban on Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.