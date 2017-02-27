Nation, Politics

UP polls: Voting for 51 constituencies in Phase 5 gets underway

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Feb 27, 2017, 7:41 am IST
Updated Feb 27, 2017, 7:43 am IST
While BJP has fielded candidates from 50 seats, BSP is contesting on all 51, SP from 43 and Congress on 14.
All major political parties and alliances have conducted intensive campaigning for this phase of polls. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 All major political parties and alliances have conducted intensive campaigning for this phase of polls. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Lucknow: The fifth phase of the 7-phase Uttar Pradesh election got underway on Monday morning.

The polling personnel and security forces reached their respective polling stations to conduct the voting early in the morning.

Voting is being held in 51 constituencies spread over 12 districts of Awadh and eastern regions.

The districts are Amethi, Sultanpur, Faizabad, Barabanki, Ambedkarnagar, Baharaich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Gonda, Basti, Siddharthnagar and Sant Kabir Nagar.

The Central Para Military Forces are engaged in conducting flag march to instill a sense of security among electorates.

Over one 1,600 hamlets and over 2,300 polling stations have been identified as sensitive and critical and special security measures have been taken in these localities.

Arrangements have been made at 1,792 polling stations for webcasting of poll process.

A total of 607 candidates including 40 women are in the fray. More than one crore 81 lakh eligible electorates including over three lakh first time voter youth will decide the political fate of contestants.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has fielded its nominees in all 51 segments while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in contest in 50 seats. The saffron party has left one seat to its ally Apna Dal. The Samajwadi Party nominees are in fray from 43 constituencies and its ally Congress is in contest in 14 seats.

All major political parties and alliances have conducted intensive campaigning for this phase of polls.

The Election Commission has taken several measures to improve poll percentage as only 57 percent votes were cast in this phase in the previous Assembly polls.

Meanwhile BJP, BSP, Samajwadi Party, Congress and RLD have intensified their campaigning for remaining two phases of polls.

BJP president Amit Shah, Union Minister Rajnath Singh, party's state unit president Keshaw Prasad Maurya, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and BSP supremo Mayawati have addressed several public meetings in different districts where polling will be held in sixth and seventh phases of elections.

Tags: up election, up polls, samajwadi party, bsp, bjp
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Related Stories

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Why is Modi waiting for UP polls to waive farmers' loans?: Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh also refuted the Prime Minister's charge that no work has been carried out by the Samajwadi Party government in the state.
26 Feb 2017 9:14 PM
BJP National President Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)

UP polls: Shah mocks Rahul, says ‘entire country knows he is immature’

Amit Shah wondered why Congress was forcing an ‘immature’ leader into Uttar Pradesh.
24 Feb 2017 3:27 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

The carnival is a religious festival dating back more than 200 years in an ongoing pagan-Catholic blend of religious practice in the region (Photo: AP)

Bolivians dance to celebrate pagan-Catholic confluence in carnival
The girl Lola doing a project with her mother Cristi-Smith Jones dresses up as famous black people to commemorate Black History Month. (Photo: Twitter/Cristi-Smith Jones)

Kindergarten girl cutely dresses up as famous women for Black History Month
A picture of a couple getting married in the Mystic aquarium in Connecticut while a whale watches went viral and photoshop professionals made hilarious situations out of it. (Photo: Reddit)

Beluga whale at wedding makes Photoshop artists go insane
Leoni and Mattias tweeted to each other about a tutorial video and they fell in love and are now travelling the world. (Photo: Instagram/theleoniesiee)

Teenagers fall in love over Twitter and travel the world
Prankster Obvious Plant stealthily made funny identication cards to encourage people to adopt cats at the Sante D'Or Animal Rescue. (Photo: Facebook/ObviousPlant)

Prankster gives witty intros to cats up for adoption
Sleep Paralysis is a condition where people find it unable to move and react to terrifying nightmares (Photo: Instagram)

Man with sleep paralysis documents dreams in dark photo series
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Oscars: Priyanka sizzles in silver apparel, nominee Dev Patel arrives with mom

The actors dazzled in their respective red carpet moments. (Photo: AFP)
 

Samsung announces Galaxy Tablet, two Books, S8 launch date, and more

At a separate event from the MWC in Barcelona and held at the Palau de Congressos de Catalunya, Samsung, the Korean tech giant launched the next tablet the Galaxy S3 and two two-in-one convertible notebooks.
 

MS Dhoni could have still played Test cricket: Mohammad Kaif

MS Dhoni led Jharkhand to a 78-run victory against Chattisgarh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. (Photo: AP)
 

PM Modi salutes 'divyang' athletes in Mann ki Baat

PM Narendra Modi with the Rio Paralympics medallists. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: Thrilling footage of tigers taking down a drone goes viral

They seem to have mistaken it for food (Photo: YouTube)
 

Here’s why India suffered humiliating loss against Australia in Pune

Indian spinners failed to deliver on a rank turner. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Harmony rally proves RSS tyranny won’t be tolerated: CPI(M)

Despite a hartal call given by the Sangh Parivar against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s visit to the city, the rally was attended by over 5,000 people. (Photo: PTI)

I-T raids, diary won’t impact voters, says Laxmi Hebbalkar

Laxmi Hebbalkar, State Mahila Congress chief

Ayukta probing MLC diary: Shobha Karandlaje

Shobha Karandlaje

Digvijay Singh dares Centre to investigate ‘payoffs’

Digvijay Singh

No cabinet rejig ahead of poll: Karnataka CM 

Karnataka CM Siddaramiah
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham