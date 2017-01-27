Rahul-Modi face off in Punjab: Congress is history now, says PM

Jalandhar: Punjab, which is set for an interesting triangular contest between the BJP-SAD combine versus Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, saw all three big faces -- Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal -- address rallies in the state to woo voters on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Jalandhar to lead the election campaign of the Akali-BJP coalition.

Addressing the rally, Modi trained his guns on the Congress, stating that the grand old party is history now and will do anything for the sake of power.

“Some parties are shaming the youth of Punjab for cheap politics. Such parties have to be routed for the sake of Punjab, its pride and self-respect,” Modi said, in an attack on Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi’s assertion that 70 per cent of the youth of the state was addicted to drugs.

“We have seen politics and parties. But we are unable to fit Congress anywhere. It bends and changes to suit itself. It has no law, no ideology. It will do anything to form a government,” Modi asserted.

Like a fish struggles when out of water, Congress is struggling in its desperation to come to power, the PM claimed.

Modi said that Congress party is a sinking ship and the people of the state should not ‘step into’ such a ship.

Hailing Punjab as the bread basket of India, the PM added that Punjab makes India proud with its rich culture and heritage, and has always stood first when it comes to serving the nation.

Modi countered Rahul Gandhi’s charge that the Badals had never paid any attention to farmers’ problems in the state, claiming that, “there has not been a single meeting where (CM) Parkash Singh Badal has not raised the issue of farmers with me”.

“The welfare of farmers is something that consumes Badals 24x7,” Modi asserted.

Regarding the water problem, the Prime Minister said that the Indus river water will be diverted through the state for the betterment of its people.

The Congress on the other hand launched a mega offensive against the Badals in Punjab during the joint public rallies by its vice-president Rahul Gandhi on the same day.

Rahul Gandhi named Captain Amarinder Singh as the Congress Chief Ministerial candidate. Amarinder Singh is currently the Punjab Congress chief.

Rahul will campaign in Rampura Phul, Talwandi Sabo and Bathinda Urban, besides Majthia on Friday.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal too will be campaigning hard for the state and is expected to address a rally on the same day as his biggest political rivals.

Punjab will vote on February 4 and the counting will take place on March 11.