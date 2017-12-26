search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Clarify stand on Mahadayi river: Dr G Parameshwar to BJP leaders

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 26, 2017, 3:43 am IST
Updated Dec 26, 2017, 7:12 am IST
BSY reading out a letter in a public rally cannot be construed as a government document: KPCC chief
Dr G. Parameshwar
 Dr G. Parameshwar

Bengaluru: Intensifying the heat on the Bharatiya Janata Party over the Mahadayi river water dispute, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president, Dr G. Parameshwar, on Monday dared the BJP leaders in the state and Goa to declare their stand on the dispute instead of indulging in letter politics.

Speaking to reporters here, Dr Parameshwar said, “Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar should have written either to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah or to the Chief Secretary instead of writing  to BJP state president, B.S. Yeddyurappa. Reading out a letter in a public rally cannot be construed as a government document, it is a mere exchange of letters between two individuals.”

 

Answering a question, Dr Parameshwar shot back that state Congress leaders will surely take the lead to convince their counterparts in Goa, if Mr Parrikar writes to the state government. 

“The question is not about how and what the Goa Congress will do on this issue. The question is what Goa BJP leaders will do to resolve this vexed issue. Their Chief Minister has written to Yeddyurappa. Goa BJP leaders therefore have a greater responsibility to find a solution than  Goa Congress leaders,” he reasoned.

Replying to another question, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president refused to react to the state government constituting an expert panel to look into the demands of Lingayats and Veerashaivas stating that the Congress party does not have a stand on this issue. 

“This issue is between the state government and community leaders. The Congress party will never like to be linked with this issue,” Dr Parameshwar said.

Tags: dr g. parameshwar
Location: India, Karnataka




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma reception: Here are all the details of Mumbai event

After a grand reception in New Delhi, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are gearing up to host the Mumbai wedding reception at the St Regis hotel in Lower Parel, Mumbai on Tuesday, December 26. (Photo: PTI)
 

ICC Twenty20 Rankings: India move up to 2nd spot, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah slip

India have moved up from their pre-series tally of 119 points to 121 points. They have leapfrogged England, New Zealand and the West Indies to move from fifth to second position in the list, which is led by Pakistan with 124 points. (Photo: PTI)
 

Reliance Jio offers up to Rs 3,300 cashback on Rs 399 recharge

The company announced that it will additionally provide surprise cashback of up to Rs 3,300 on recharges of Rs 399 and above.
 

Chicken biryani becomes 2017's most ordered dish followed by dosa

In Kolkata, people preferred to order biryanis and fried rice for their meals and kachoris for breakfast and snacks (Photo: AFP)
 

Year ender 2017: Unsolved mysteries that left the world puzzled

Conspiracy theories and rumours about major events in history continue to be dispelled almost as quickly as they start doing the rounds (Photo: AFP/Facebook)
 

WhatsApp to stop working on two major platforms from December 31

The popular messaging service will stop working on devices that run Windows Phone 8.0, BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10 from December 31 this year.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

There was no pact with DMK: TTV Dhinakaran

Newly elected legislator from RK Nagar TTV Dhinakaran

Five TTV Dhinakaran loyalists sent packing by ruling party

After the party meeting, five top TTV lieutenants were stripped of their primary membership of the AIADMK.

Prince wins queen’s constituency, stakes claims to Jayalalithaa’s legacy

AIADMK rebel candidate TTV Dhinakaran pays floral tribute to MG Ramachandran at his memorial on Sunday. (Photo: DC)

WB: TMC snatches Cong stronghold Sabang by massive margin

The biggest jolt was to the Congress, which not only lost one of its citadels to the TMC, but also finished a distant fourth in the bypoll. (In photo: TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Photo: File)

Arunachal Pradesh bypolls: BJP wrests 2 Assembly seats from Cong

Kiren Rijiju, BJP Union Minister of State for Home, congratulated the party members for victory in the bypolls. (Photo: G N Jha/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham