Date for Ram temple construction to be decided in Nov by saints: Sakshi Maharaj

PTI
Published Jun 26, 2017, 9:17 pm IST
Updated Jun 26, 2017, 9:51 pm IST
'This is the last word on construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and no power on earth can stop it,' he said.
Unnao BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj (Photo: PTI)
Unnao (UP): The date for construction of a "grand" Ram temple in Ayodhya is likely to be finalised in the 'Dharma Sansad' that will be held in November at Karnataka, firebrand Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sakshi Maharaj has said.

"Saints and seers from across the country will participate in the 'sansad' in Udupi district. This is the last word on construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and no power on earth can stop it," he said.

"The 'sansad' will be held in November" he told reporters at his residence here late last night. The Unnao BJP MP said he met Madhuracharya Vishesh Kirti Ji in Karnataka during his recent visit there and had a discussion regarding the same with him.

He praised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for giving his support to NDA's presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind.

"Fielding former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar is a conspiracy of the Congress," he said.

