Nation, Politics

Cong slams Sushma Swaraj for attacking prez nominee Meira Kumar

ANI
Published Jun 26, 2017, 10:31 am IST
Updated Jun 26, 2017, 10:56 am IST
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: File/PTI)
 External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday slammed External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for targetting Opposition Presidential nominee Meira Kumar, saying that the former should refrain from doing such things while holding a responsible position.

"Sushma Swaraj's tweet gives an impression that Meira ji did not allow her to speak, but that is not the fact of the matter. She definitely told her to remain within the timeline as was scheduled in the Parliament and that is the job of the Speaker. I don't think it is a major issue. I think this should not be read as something that would go against the Presidential candidate from the Opposition," Congress leader Tom Vadakkan said.

Read: Sushma attacks Meira Kumar for interrupting her in 2013 LS speech

Commenting on the same, Congress leader NA Harris said Swaraj should not comment against people who hold credibility.

"Everybody knows what kind of person Meira Kumar ji is – her family background and all. They should not comment against people who have credibility. Sushma Swaraj ji holds responsible position of the Government. She should not make such comments," Harris said.

The External Affairs Minister on Sunday posted a video of former Lok Sabha speaker on Twitter where she can be seen interrupting her during her speech in the House.

Swaraj captioned the video as, "This is how Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar treated the Leader of Opposition."

Meira, who was Lok Sabha Speaker from 2009 to 2014, was nominated as Opposition Presidential candidate against National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) candidate Ram Nath Kovind.

