Shiv Sena: If RSS workers can be Governors, why not President?

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 26, 2017, 2:23 am IST
Updated Apr 26, 2017, 2:37 am IST
The Sena chief also took a jibe at the Centre over the killing of 25 CRPF jawans in Chhattisgarh.
Mumbai: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday questioned the BJP’s alleged reluctance in backing RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s candidature for the post of president, saying it should not be a problem when the party can entrust RSS men with governor duties.

“Our heartfelt wish is that Bhagwat’s name should be put forth (by the BJP) for the president’s post. He is the most eligible candidate for our resolution of a Hindu rashtra. Look at the appointment of governors. If RSS workers can be appointed as governors of states, there should be no problem in making Bhagwat the president,” Thackeray told reporters here.

When asked if Sena will back NCP chief Sharad Pawar as the next president if its first choice does not materialise, he said, “We have not spoken to each other over the issue so there is nothing to say at the moment...”

“But what can be said about Pawar? Modiji has himself said Pawar is his Guru. He has also been awarded with a Padma Vibhushan. I do not know what is going on in whose mind,” Thackeray said.

The Sena chief also took a jibe at the Centre over the killing of 25 CRPF jawans in Chhattisgarh.

“It is widely said that the act banning cow slaughter is not effective because it is implemented in some states while in others it is not. This means that demonetisation has not happened in Chhattisgarh and Kashmir,” he claimed.

PM Narendra Modi has maintained that besides rooting out corruption, demonetisation was aimed at crippling terror and naxal funding.

To a query on increasing fuel rates in the country, Thackeray said, “If the government can levy the same taxation system (through GST) why can the purchasing price be too equal everywhere ? It is not right for Mumbai to pay the highest charge on petrol and diesel.”

